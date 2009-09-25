This was one remake we did not need, but there's an unexpected tenderness in the older cast members' performances.

Way back in 1980, when the Oscar-winning theme song of the movie Fame declared "I'm gonna live forever," it was easy to believe the lyric was an example of artistic license. Now, it's not so clear. With almost Biblical tenacity, the film begat a television series which begat a stage musical which begat a reality show. When that last iteration was cancelled after a single season in 2003, it was possible to imagine that the longest 15 minutes in show business history had finally ticked to a close. But no, Fame has risen from the grave again, like a zombie diva shimmying off the dirt.

The new movie opens with theater bulbs fizzing and crackling on a tarnished version of the original cursive Fame logo, and we hear Debbie Allen's voice uttering the iconic lines of the TV show's opening credits, "You got big dreams? You want fame? Well, fame costs, and right here is where you start paying. In sweat." It's a touching bid for nostalgia, though a somewhat odd one, given that few in the movie's target demographic are likely to have any idea what's going on.

Nor do the nods backward end there. Like the first film, this one is divided into five chapters, seasons in the lives of the students at New York's High School of Performing Arts, or "PA," as the students call it. And while the characters are new, they are familiar types: the restrained classical pianist who harbors a R&B star inside her (Naturi Naughton); the tentative, preppy performer who must find her voice (Kay Panabaker); the angry actor/rapper from a broken home (Collins Pennie); and so on. There is a spontaneous cafeteria jam session near the beginning of the film and a big graduation performance at the end. Debbie Allen, who was dance teacher Lydia Grant in the original, here plays Principal Angela Simms. She's assisted by a teaching staff made up of a drily supportive Kelsey Grammer; a hardnosed Bebe Neuwirth (together again!); a wry, endearing Megan Mullally; and an avuncular Charles S. Dutton.

For a while, it works rather better than you might expect, thanks mostly to the older performers--and especially Grammer and Mullally--who bring unanticipated depth and texture to their smallish roles. But the teachers gradually vanish from the film as the years tick by and the movie shifts its focus from the sweat paid in the classroom to the rewards that might be reaped outside it: a possible record deal, the backing to make an indie film, a guest role on a TV show. The kids, of course, learn a series of life lessons that will be visible a mile off to even the most sheltered viewer. And, of course, with one marginal exception, they graduate in triumph.