As Mike points out, the uranium enrichment facility at Qom is not, apparently, intended to produce fuel for a civilian power reactor. Besides which, Iran’s covert construction of the facility is decidedly suspicious. However, via Laura Rozen, I see that a Q&A with the Intelligence Community, put out by the White House, contains this exchange:

Does this mean that the IC’s judgments in the 2007 NIE were wrong?

• No, in and of itself the information on this facility does not contradict our 2007 assessment of Iran’s nuclear program.