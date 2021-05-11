Excerpt From: “Talk Talk”

Like most people in what he calls "The usage dodge," Safire's attitude toward linguistic change is a function of his attitude towards social and political change more generally. And sociopolitically, Safire is a (self-proclaimed) libertarian conservative: his motto is "Let thinking people decide for themselves." (He opposes, for example, the suppression of pornography.) This he can sometimes sound like a subscriber to the principle that "The native speaker is never wrong"--a principle dreaded by most usage experts for the obvious reasons that if natives cannot be wrong, they can have no use for experts. Safire sees nothing incorrect about "It's me" for instance, on grounds that "when established idiom clashes with grammar, correctness is on the side of the idiom." And he determines the number of the noun "savings" by administering a broccoli-or-spinach test: "I say that "savings is" sounds funny and if something funny I say to hell with it." He has (like Shakespeare) little Latin and less Greek, and he regards with skepticism the language dictator's secret weapon, etymology.

Safire reprints letters from readers when he published his columns as books; it's an attractive custom, and the letters are sometimes informative as the columns themselves. But they reveal the remarkable extent to which the column's readers take its authors to be an embattled champion of "standards." This happy misprision can be attributed to Safire's canny ability (developed perhaps during his tenure in the Nixon White House)--to make fun of the neologisms, solecisms, and Alexander Haigisms he dissects without every quite registering disapproval.

The task of having the fun looks serious is made easier by Safire's trick of picking targets that are inherently mockable: corporate types, yuppies, bureaucrats, and, especially, politicians (just as "60 Minutes" plays crusader by attacking people--medical quacks, arms dealers, executives of chemical companies--no one wants to defend). But Safire does occasionally slip into an authoritarian mode, casting out newness. He justifies these disciplinarian moments with the following baffling syllogism: "In a thousand years, change will win, but if we do not fight change, there will not be much left to be changed"--in other words, it's a pointless job, but somebody's got to do it.