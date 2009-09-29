A few Vine-esque stories from around the intertubes:

— In recent weeks, a bunch of electric utilities have left the Chamber of Commerce due to its opposition to action on climate change. So, today, the Chamber felt the need to clarify: "We've never questioned the science behind global warming." It's a nice sentiment, but as Brad Johnson documents, it's not even sort of true.

— Wow, this is horrible: Koala populations in Australia are vanishing thanks to an outbreak of chlamydia and some mysterious AIDS-like retrovirus. Umm… comprehensive sex-ed?

— As Matt Yglesias says, some strategies to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions (like urban infill development) may look modest in isolation, but add them all up and they can have a real impact. It's not like we need one big-bang answer.