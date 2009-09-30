All told, the draft Senate climate bill that John Kerry and Barbara Boxer unveiled today looks awfully similar to the Waxman-Markey bill that passed the House back in June. Everything you've read about that earlier bill, griping and cheering alike, basically still applies. Plus, lots will change as this bill shimmies its way through at least five different Senate committees, so there's no use pretending this is a final product or anything. Still, there are a few differences between this Kerry-Boxer draft and the House bill that are maybe of interest and worth highlighting:

Slightly more ambitious targets: Most notably, the Kerry-Boxer draft aims to reduce CO2 emissions 20 percent below 2005 levels by 2020. The House bill called for a 17 percent cut. (Note that, thanks to the recession, we'll be 8.5 percent below 2005 levels by the end of this year, which is why Boxer stumped for a steeper reduction.) Note that even this new goal is flimsier than the cuts the IPCC has recommended to give us a fighting chance of preventing more than a 2ºC rise above pre-industrial levels. (Think 25 to 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2020.)

Shhhh on calling it "cap-and-trade": The Kerry-Boxer draft, in a spate of euphemistic goofiness, has decided to dub its cap-and-trade system for greenhouse gases a "Pollution Reduction and Investment system." Valiant attempt at reframing, sure, but I can't imagine it'll catch on. By the way, at their press conference today, Boxer and Kerry took pains to stress that the cap would cover less than 2 percent of U.S. businesses—only the big polluters that account for 75 percent of the country's emissions.

A price collar on carbon permits: The Kerry-Boxer draft includes a "price collar" for its cap-and-trade program. Read Joe Romm for a fuller explanation, but the rough concept is that there are mechanisms to try to prevent the price for carbon permits dropping below $11/ton or soaring above $28/ton initally (with the floor and ceiling rising each year). In theory, this will limit price volatility, which can make it trickier for companies to make investment decisions. One of the virtues of a carbon tax is predictability, so a price collar inches the cap-and-trade somewhat closer to that ideal.