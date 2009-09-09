Traditionally, there have been two ways out of such a recession.

The less painful one is through exports: Foreign consumers

offset the shortfall in domestic demand, raising employment

and income. But exports are unlikely to save us this

time around. The global nature of the recession means no advanced

economy is flush enough to serve as a buyer of last resort

(though some are now staggering into recoveries of their own).

Absent salvation through exports, the most plausible way to

crawl out of a recession caused by a financial crisis is for households

to pay off debt until they can afford to spend again. Indeed,

as Paul Krugman argued in a recent lecture series at the London

School of Economics (LSE), the reason that the United States

didn’t slip back into depression after World War II—something

many economists feared at the time—is that, 15 years after the

initial crash, people had finally put their finances in order.

Unfortunately, as the Depression example suggests, bringing

a nation’s worth of households back into the black can

take an agonizingly long time. According to data from the

Federal Reserve, household debt peaked at 128 percent of disposable

income in 2007. A recent San Francisco Fed paper

notes that it took Japanese companies, which had a similar

level of indebtedness when that country’s real-estate bubble

popped in the early 1990s, about a decade to push the ratio

down to a still-high 95 percent.

Alas, the practical and moral

consequences of a lost American

decade are too grim to contemplate.

The only solution may be an

approach that has long been anathema

in Washington: industrial

policy (that is, an active government

role in the development of

certain industries). In his LSE lectures,

Krugman quipped that “if

someone could invent the twentyfirst

century moral equivalent of

the railroad, or actually even the

moral equivalent of IT in the nineties,

that would help a lot.” We

agree: Innovations like the railroad

and the Internet tend to unleash

periods of rapid growth.

But waiting around for serendipity

to strike seems risky in

a moment like this. If, on the

other hand, the government

were to place some massive bets

on R&D, we might substantially

increase our chances of stumbling onto a major technological

breakthrough—or at least accelerate the process.

True, industrial policy is a lousy idea under normal circumstances:

Any invention with lucrative commercial applications

should have a high enough expected return to attract private

capital. Using government money to fund progressively longer

shots is likely to be wasteful. But, in a deep recession like this

one, the case for industrial policy gets much stronger. At worst,

the additional government spending would inject some needed

stimulus into the economy. At best, it might yield a technological

breakthrough that could attract a subsequent wave of

investment and make growth self-sustaining.