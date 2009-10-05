But a deal to protect benefits poor children now have, coupled with a change to the excise tax on insurance companies that will protect West Virginia coal miners, seems to have made a big difference. He, too, seems more likely to vote yes than no at this point.

Olympia Snowe: The Baucus bill has, in some respects, beome the Baucus-Snowe bill. She didn't want a requirement that all employers provide coverage or pay a fee; that provision is gone. She didn't want a true public plan; that's gone. She didn't want serious penalties for individuals who decline to get insurance. That's gone too.

Two weeks ago, some sources were suggesting she would vote no, to preserve her leverage. She still could. But the buzz, for whatever that is worth, is that she won't.

Ron Wyden: He's the biggest wild card of all.

Like Rockefeller, he has a personal gripe: After spending two years trying to craft his own bipartisan proposal, Baucus all but shut him out of negotiations. And, like Rockefeller, the personal gripe is connected to a more serious, substantive one: Wyden wants to make sure people with employer-sponsored insurance can turn down the plans their employers pick and, instead, buy coverage directly through the new insurance exchanges being set up to serve individuals and small businesses. (Wyden, like most Democrats, also wants to make the plan more generous, so that it better protects people from financial harm.)

The White House is heavily engaged here, as it is with other wavering votes:. Over the last week, several members of the administration have lobbied Wyden personally. But, as of the weekend, he hadn't clearly signaled his intentions in one way or the other.

To be clear, those five aren't the only committee members with serious qualms about the bill. (Sources have said Robert Menendez' vote is a bit shaky, though he seems now to be a yes, as well.) Charles Schumer, Debbie Stabenow, and other Democrats are not happy about the affordability provisions. But they are likely to vote yes, in the hopes they can win changes later in the legislative process. Time's Karen Tumulty has more on those possibilities.

*I originally wrote that a vote was likely on Tuesday. Now I'm hearing it won't be until later in the week, at the earliest, in order to wait for a full score from the Congressional Budget Office. Meanwhile, Ezra Klein notes that these "swing" voters are unlikely to vote no if it'd actually stop legislation; they'd vote no only if passage were a sure thing. He's right. Remember, Baucus can lose any two of the people above and still get his bill through.