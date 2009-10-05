I'm pretty skeptical. Earlier this year I was talking to a conservative who would love to see the man be president, but even he thought it would be too classless for a senior general to challenge a sitting president in wartime under anything but the most extreme circumstances. And while there's certainly growing civilian-military friction over Afghanistan, I don't think we're anywhere near that point. That said, today's NYT piece is sure to have a Heisenberg principle-like effect of making the White House even more suspicious of the guy now that the 2012 question has hit page one.