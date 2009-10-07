At this week’s Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington DC, Defense Secretary Robert Gates offered a startling blunt rebuke of General Stanley McChrystal, commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan. While the commentariat buzzed about rifts in the Obama administration and a potential Truman-MacArthur showdown, I couldn’t help but wonder: What the heck is the Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition? I skipped lunch yesterday and headed to the DC convention center to find out.

Billing itself as a “professional development forum,” the exposition is a combination weapons expo and networking event, attended by over 30,000 American soldiers, members of the international defense industry, and representatives of armies from around the world. Here was the entire military-industrial complex--conveniently crammed into one, actual complex.

After slipping past the disturbingly lax security, I found myself surrounded by thousands of uniformed soldiers--mostly American, but also troops from as far as Britain, Germany, and Israel. “There are people whose ass I could kick,” one patron said to a fellow soldier as he walked passed me. “Everybody’s bigger than somebody else.” Another cautioned his friend, “Lots of manly people are gonna try and sell you stuff.”

The hundred or so booths, hawking everything from water bottles to camouflaged tank skin, all seemed to share one common theme: Your Life Depends On This Product. The lifesaver jerry can was vital “because safe drinking water can be the difference between life and death.” The stall behind it said simply, “Hydrate or die.”