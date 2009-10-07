And what about nukes? It depends on the details. Nuclear may not be the most cost-effective way to reduce emissions, but a growing number of Dems aren't opposed to throwing it in the mix (yes, waste is a dilemma, but far less of a dilemma than the prospect of steep temperature increases). If we're talking loan guarantees and waste-storage plans in the context of a comprehensive climate bill, that shouldn't be a deal-killer—especially if it will make McCain happy and get him to vote for the thing. Certainly, if you're worried about global warming, tossing a little pork McCain's way is far preferable to snagging votes elsewhere by weakening the emissions goals or loosening oversight on carbon offsets.

There's one caveat, though: Other Republicans have said they'd like nuclear power included in any renewable-electricity standard (which would require utilities to get a certain portion of their power from sources like solar, wind, geothermal, or biomass by a certain date). My colleague Jesse Zwick reported on this back in July, and noted that the RES in the House climate bill already gives utilities some credit for nuclear. So that leaves just two options: You could let utilities get credit under the RES for new nuclear construction, which probably wouldn't have much impact either way, or you could let utilities get RES credit for existing plants they've already built, which would gut the standard. If Republicans have the latter in mind, it's a bad deal. But otherwise, it seems worth a discussion.