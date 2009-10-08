Already, we are seeing the beginnings of a debate that will get us nowhere. It involves those who say that the stimulus worked and those who say it didn't. This is nonsensical because the stimulus has certainly "worked" as far as it went. Just about every respectable economist believes that without it, the economy would be in worse condition than it is now, and heavy spending from the stimulus this year will prevent even more severe employment losses.

But this has been such a profound, job-destroying recession that even $787 billion wasn't sufficient, and changes made to secure some bipartisan support in the Senate last February rendered the stimulus less effective than it might have been. It should, for example, have included even more help for state and local governments, and there was no good reason to cut school construction money that the House had approved.

Moreover, pretending as Congress did that an expensive fix in the alternative minimum tax was "stimulus" simply wiped away $70 billion that could have been used for programs or tax cuts more likely to put people to work.

The White House is in a position of simultaneously defending the stimulus and urging that we do more. While the recovery act "has been a major contributor to stemming job loss and saving and creating jobs," said one administration official, "we've always known that additional measures for job creation were something the administration would support and plan for."

It is a sign of the gravity of unemployment that even liberals who typically see business tax cuts as a highly inefficient way to reduce unemployment are now supporting a tax credit for new jobs -- an idea that was knocked out of the original stimulus proposal.