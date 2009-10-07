Over half of the world’s population now lives in urban areas, and that is expected to swell to 70 percent by 2050.

This was the backdrop for this year’s World Habitat Day, which falls on the first Monday of October of every year to bring attention to the needs of inadequate shelter, unsustainable development, and other challenges faced by cities and towns around the globe. This year’s activities were co-hosted by the United States for the first time, featuring kick-off remarks by HUD Secretary Donovan, U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice, and even Jon Bon Jovi.

But as one forum participant noted, the World Habitat Day theme seemed too glum. Why is urbanization couched as a problem?