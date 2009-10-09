The Wall Street Journal has the goods on the medical device industry’s “11th hour scramble” to hammer out a health care deal with the Baucus folks. In dispute is the $40 billion in fees that the Senate Finance bill would impose on the device industry—a proposal that isn’t in any of the other bills. While most of the other industry groups quietly accepted the original Baucus plan, having already done much of their dealmaking with Baucus and the White House, the device industry lashed out against the bill and launched a full-court lobbying press via Advamed, its principle lobbying arm. Advamed has managed to line-up an impressive team of supporters from legislators and governors from states where medical device manufacturers have set up shop.

Over the past few weeks, everyone from Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels to Senator John Kerry has stood up for the industry’s interests, defending them as the drivers of employment and innovation in their states. Right after the CBO score on the Finance bill was released this week, a group of 10 Democratic Senators sent a letter to the Democratic leadership protesting the tax. Even Sherrod Brown--one of the Senate’s most prominent liberals and a vocal supporter of the public plan--sent his own letter to Baucus, adding a personalized flourish at the end in blue marker: “thank you, Max.”

Will the lobbying effort pay off in the end? While Baucus and the White House were willing to make big concessions to heavyweights like Pharma, such deals were struck earlier on in the process, when the Democratic leadership was trying to avoid crippling backlash from industry groups. Earlier this summer, the Journal reports that that both Baucus and administration officials “were troubled that AdvaMed and the $200 billion industry didn't offer any concessions” when the other industry deals were happening, instead proposing that wholesale purchasers be taxed instead. Such intransigence, in turn, prompted the $40 billion fee to be included in the Finance bill without prior negotiation.