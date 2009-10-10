I would think that people who have thought seriously about veiling (from that chic little coverlet to the physically onerous burqa in places our soldiers are fighting precisely on behalf of actually enslaved women) would resent the president's dismissive remark--"I reject the view of some in the West..."--about this deep civilizational conflict within Islam. What does he really know, after all? Even less than his ignorant speechwriters, who had him assume in his first White House Ramadan greetings that tarawih, the full reading of the Koran during the month-long observance, is practiced by all Muslims. The tradition is, as it happens, not observed by the Shi'a, who are politically very significant to the U.S. since up to 80% of their ranks (out of as many as 200 million) live in Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, and India. This is as mortifying a mistake as Obama's blunder in Cairo, where he spoke of a particularly humiliating late 18th-century peace agreement between the emperor of Morocco and America--particularly humiliating, that is, to us.

There is something alarmingly narcissistic in his devil-may-care attitude to facts and in his speaking foreign words without a hint of meaning to his worldwide listeners, let alone a straight-forward translation. In one of his three Ramadan pronouncements, he told his public that the Koran begins with the word Ikra. But what does ikra mean? He didn't let on. I knew because koreh is "read" in Hebrew. What was the purpose of this coy intimacy between him and his particular audience?

The hijab, the niqab, the chador, the burqa… These are the best known of the great variety of veils--from those that cover hair and face to those that hide even wrist and ankle--designed, some exquisitely designed, for women in the world of Islam. OK, I confess: There is no exquisitely designed burqa, which is why the captive females of Afghanistan all look very much like water buffaloes.

President Obama's indiscriminate endorsement of these curtaining contraptions is an intrusion into an active debate in the Muslim world, a reckless intrusion. It is a debate of tremendous valence, especially for Muslim women but also for Muslim men. In fact, for the prospects of Islamic civilization generally. David Landes argued in his book that the degrading symbols of exclusion for Muslim women are themselves intrinsic to the social and economic backwardness of Islamic (and especially Arab) societies. Another scholarly volume by Dan Diner, Lost in the Sacred: Why the Muslim World Stood Still, puts the status of women in the middle of the depressing narrative, although it concentrates on the fear of ideas as expressed in the hostility to the printing press for hundreds of years. (Another instance of the battle against science was the career of the mechanical clock, invented in the early 14th century. The first public clock installed in Islam appeared in the mid-19th century--not in the Arab world, by the way, but in Ottoman Istanbul.) And then, of course, there are the annual volumes of the United Nations Arab Human Development Report, prepared by nationalist Arab social scientists, no less, that point to the mortifying role of women as a major cause, perhaps the major cause, of the retarded intellectual development of that swath of territory from the western Sahara to the deserts beyond Baghdad.

Now, if Obama is a true friend of the Muslims (and of the Arabs, especially), he wouldn't do that empty and finally false cheerleading that results in nothing but the emptiness of the smug.