"No. No," Clinton emphasized. "I mean, this is a great job. It is a 24/7 job. And I'm looking forward to retirement at some point."

Seems fairly Sherman-esque. Then again, there's that "I mean," which suggests a certain hesitation on Clinton's part. Maybe she was just surprised that she was asked the question--seven years out from a possible run, with so many other things currently on her plate. Either way, I think these sort of questions--and their answers--are essentially meaningless at this point. If Hillary does decide to run in 2016, no one will fault her for saying in 2009 that she wasn't going to run. In fact, the only answer that could have gotten her in trouble would be to answer Curry's question with a "yes." Which is precisely why she didn't do that. In other words, don't throw those "Hillary!" signs away just yet.

P.S. Does anyone else find it weird that Hillary's new 501(c)3--founded as a sort of Elba for various for Hillary-ites--is called No Limits? Does Master P know about this?