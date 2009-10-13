October 7, 2009

A youthful error? Yes, perhaps.

But he's been punished for this lapse--

For decades exiled from LA

He knows, as he wakes up each day,

He'll miss the movers and the shakers.

He'll never get to see the Lakers.

For just one old and small mischance,

He has to live in Paris, France.

He's suffered slurs and other stuff.

Has he not suffered quite enough?

How can these people get so riled?

He only raped a single child.

Why make him into some Darth Vader

For sodomizing one eighth grader?

This man is brilliant, that's for sure--

Authentically, a film auteur.

He gets awards that are his due.

He knows important people, too--

Important people just like us.

And we know how to make a fuss.

Celebrities would just be fools

To play by little people's rules.

So Roman's banner we unfurl.

He only raped one little girl.