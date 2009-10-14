The agencies faced steady opposition. Staff reported being harassed by government officials and running into bureaucratic obstacles, like Khartoum's persistent delays in signing the technical agreements that are necessary for aid organizations to operate in Darfur. And President Al Bashir personally undermined their cause by insisting that allegations of mass rape were being fabricated for political purposes. In an interview with Britain 's Channel 4 last year, he said, "When it comes to mass rape, there is no document or evidence, just accusations. Anything which claims these things are documented is untrue. … The women inside the camps are under the influence of the rebels, and some are even relatives of the rebels. That's why they make these claims." The Norwegian Refugee Council was kicked out of Darfur in 2006 after publishing a report on the prevalence of rape-- Khartoum claimed the findings were false--and the head of MSF-Holland was arrested in 2005 after his agency reported widespread GBV.

In the wake of this year's expulsions, Darfur 's already fragile GBV-services network collapsed completely. Now, although there is no concrete evidence that the government intended to categorically remove GBV services, many local staffers say that, more than ever, they feel targeted and powerless. "After the expulsions, the message was clear--work on GBV, and you’ll be kicked out," one aid worker told me.

Following the expulsions, the Obama administration's Special Envoy to Sudan , Scott Gration, secured a deal that would allow three of the international agencies to redeploy affiliates in Darfur; the assets that Khartoum seized from these expelled groups, however, were neither returned nor distributed to their fresh incarnations, and new staff had to be hired. The focus of these groups would be on what the U.N. calls "life-saving sectors," like food, water, and sanitation. By mid-June, Gration claimed that aid operations in Darfur were back to "near a hundred percent capacity." Many Darfur activists were skeptical. But one thing is clear: Even if some relief is again available, GBV services are almost non-existent.

The international agencies in the now-defunct GBV-services network protected the privacy of women who reported rape. This was critical because, under provisions in Sudan's Criminal Code, women who have been raped risk prosecution for adultery if they cannot prove that they didn't consent to intercourse. (Judges can impose an evidentiary requirement that four male witnesses testify that a rape occurred--a nearly impossible legal standard for Darfuri women to reach.) If found guilty, women can be sentenced to public lashings, and even death by stoning.

The network ran health centers in IDP camps that would administer rape kits quietly and free of charge, which allowed women to seek treatment discreetly. But, now, they are forced to leave the camps and go to local hospitals if they want treatment. And, before they provide a woman with care, most local doctors require what is known as a "Form 8"--a police report documenting a rape. Although Khartoum said in 2004 that women no longer had to obtain a Form 8 to seek rape-related medical care, Refugees International, Physicians for Human Rights, and the United Nations have all reported that the message was never absorbed at the local level. So women who want to see a doctor must first go to the police--a step many are unwilling to take.