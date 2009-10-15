As we now know, the Obama White House is re-examining some first-principle questions about the war in Afghanistan. How connected are al Qaeda and the Taliban? What would be the effect of ceding territory to the Taliban? How effective are drone strikes without a major troop presence to support them.

The answers to the questions remain unclear. But beyond the substantive mystery, there's also a process mystery. How did the administration and the military brass come away from their first review with such different interpretations of what had been decided? The White House supposedly got sticker shock when it realized Stanley McChrystal would request 40,000 or more troops. But a number like that shouldn't have been surprising to many participants in the initial review.

So what happened? I've been asking around the past few days, and here the three leading theories:

1. The Facts Changed. "One word," says Democratic Congresswoman Jane Harman of California "E-L-E-C-T-I-O-N." The Afghan elections were corrupt at best, stolen at worst. Hamid Karzai's popular legitimacy is shot. That's a real problem: A core principle of counterinsurgency holds that you need to be defending a credible government. That's change number one. Change number two is the surprising success in recent months of our stepped-up death-by-drone campaign against al Qaeda operatives in the region. The group's senior leadership has been decimated and bin Laden's henchmen appear weaker than ever. But these developments are only a partial excuse for rethinking the strategy. Even before the election, Afghans knew all too well about the Karzai government's corruption. As for the drone strikes, the issue is not how strong al Qaeda is now, but how strong it will be should the Taliban make major territorial gains.