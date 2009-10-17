Congress has been formally debating health care reform for almost nine months. And the country, as a whole, has been debating it for years. But now that the last congressional committee with jurisdiction has approved legislation, lawmakers are confronting the essential conundrum that's bedeviled this issue all along: Their desire to expand health insurance coverage exceeds their willingness to pay for it. As deliberations move to the House and Senate floors, then on to conference-committee negotiations, something has to give.

You can see the dilemma in the bill that the Senate Finance Committee passed last week. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) determined that the Finance bill both pays for itself and would actually reduce federal spending (relative to what it would otherwise be) over the long term. But to produce a bill that would get the CBO's blessing, the committee decided to scale back what reform would offer. Relative to the bills that passed the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee or its three counterparts in the House, the Senate Finance measure offers, overall, less financial assistance to people buying insurance, while guaranteeing less insulation from medical bills for those who buy it. A family earning $55,000 per year, for instance, could owe more than $11,000 in combined premiums and out-of-pocket expenses--or roughly one-fifth of its total income.

Nobody seems particularly thrilled about this. On the Finance Committee, liberals like Jay Rockefeller and Charles Schumer voted for the bill but pledged to address these problems as the legislative process moves forward. Olympia Snowe, who provided the bill with its critical Republican vote, made similar vows. The same consensus seems to exist in Congress as a whole and, if the will to make improvements is strong enough, there is certainly a way.

Many ways, in fact. Making health insurance less of a financial reach--and guaranteeing that it offers more protection--is simply a matter of finding a little more money. Congress could increase the Senate Finance bill's proposed excise tax, which would affect the most generous benefit plans. Most economists believe that the tax would not only generate revenue; it would also prod the health care system toward greater efficiency and lower cost. Alternatively, the House bills all contain an income surtax that would affect only the very wealthiest households. And President Obama has proposed a cap on the deductibility of charitable contributions, which would hit essentially the same people.