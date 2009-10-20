From the conclusion of the Guardian's extremely thorough anatomy of what went wrong with the August 20 election in Afghanistan:

[A] run-off is likely to suffer from many of the same problems as the first vote.

It's worth reading the whole Guardian piece to get a sense of just how botched that first vote. really was. And you have to hope the run-off will at least be a little bitter: now that the international community seems more resolved to fight election fraud, maybe Karzai will be less committed to engaging in it.

But resolve can only do so much. The logistics of running a fair election in Afghanistan--especially with such short notice--appear pretty daunting in light of everything that went wrong on August. To take just one depressing example of ineptitude from the Guardian story: