The uproar over Superfreakonomics has led to a lot of smart posts being written on the pitfalls associated with "geoengineering" as a response to global warming. Now, as I've mentioned before, "geoengineering" is often used as a catch-all term for a wide variety of schemes to artificially reduce the temperature of the earth, but Nate Silver homes in on the two most audacious ideas out there:

-- Finding some mechanism to shoot sulfur into the atmosphere -- this is the approach that Levitt and Dubner concentrate on in SuperFreakonomics. Sulfur has a cooling effect, as can be observed, for instance, when there is a large volcanic eruption -- volcanoes emit lots of sulfur and when Mount Pinatubo erupted in 1991 it cooled the planet's temperatures by approximately 0.9° F for several months. -- Creating artificial cloudcover. Or to be more precise, modifying clouds to be more reflective, which would modify the earth's albedo and cause more sunlight to be bounced back into space. This is the approach pursued by Dr. John Latham, a seventysomething British scientist employed by the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado, whom I spoke with on the phone several weeks ago.

A couple points about this. First, if, like Dubner and Levitt, you're skeptical about the omniscience of climate models—and, while I think modern climate models are pretty good, it is true that there's a fair bit of uncertainty still—then you should be skeptical of geoengineering, too. Trying to spray sulfates or other aerosols into the air to reflect sunlight and cool down the planet could have a lot of unintended side effects that are, at present, difficult to model. Whenever I ask climate scientists what they wish they still understood better, aerosols are often at the top of the list. And the consequences could be dramatic: Two University of Colorado researchers recently found that the sulfur scheme could wreak havoc on global rainfall patterns. A lot more research is needed on this subject, and Dubner and Levitt are way too glib about the risks.

Second, as Ryan Avent points out, geoengineering is likely to create as many headaches over international coordination as a treaty to reduce carbon emissions will. Who controls the sulfur spray? What if one country gets drought as a result of geoengineering and wants to adjust the mechanism at the expense of another country? What if some countries decide unilaterally to fiddle with their own cloud cover? Who compensates the losers? This isn't necessarily any easier than a carbon treaty.