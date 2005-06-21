Second Time Farce

In Chapter One, the eleven veterans of last movie's Bellagio heist are contacted by heistee Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia) who has found out that they stole his money and who gives them two weeks to pay it back, with interest, or else. In Chapter Two, the gang flies to Amsterdam and undertakes another against-all-odds robbery to raise the cash, only to discover, upon reaching the designated safe, that it has already been emptied by a mysterious master thief who refers to himself, ridiculously, as the "Night Fox." In Chapter Three, they learn that this same fellow is the one who ratted them out to Benedict and hooked them up with the Amsterdam job--all in an effort to get their attention so he could propose a steal-off of the Faberge Coronation Egg to determine who among them is the world's greatest thief. Subsequent chapters detail the heroes' various schemes to snag the egg before the Night Fox does. But few of the ensuing ploys and setbacks are what they appear to be; rather they mostly make up a 40-plus minute red herring which may have seemed clever in theory but is quite irritating in practice. All that's missing from the film is for one of characters to wake up at the end and realize it was all a dream.

The male stars reprise their personas from the first film, with Pitt and Clooney again trying to outsmooth one another, and Matt Damon supplying counterpoint as the awkward but plucky up-and-comer. This time it's Pitt rather than Clooney who doesn't tell anyone that his ex-squeeze (Catherine Zeta-Jones, the "twelfth" of the title) is smack dab in the middle of the job they're undertaking. And, having apparently decided that Julia Roberts was not very convincing in the last film as Tess the gangster-moll-cum-art-curator, the filmmakers offer her character a dada twist: In order to help the boys steal the egg, Tess will have to pretend she's movie star Julia Roberts--to whom she does indeed bear a certain resemblance. Throw in an uncredited appearance by Bruce Willis playing himself (a development which complicates the Tess-playing-Julia-Roberts charade), and the film is literally overflowing with stars.

Which is a big part of the problem. Not only do those stars each get too little to do, they crowd their fellow performers out of the film almost entirely. The supporting cast of Ocean's Eleven--Carl Reiner, Bernie Mac, "Mormon twins" Scott Caan and Casey Affleck, et al.-- accounted for many of that movie's best moments, but they are barely in the sequel at all. This is presumably in part because Nolfi's original screenplay treatment was intended as a John Woo vehicle, and only later was rewritten to accommodate the Ocean's Eleven characters. In place of those relegated to the margins, we get to spend time with French star Vincent Cassel, whose preening, aristocratic Night Fox is a caricature worthy of a Pink Panther movie. It's a poor trade.