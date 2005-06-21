Second Time Farce

Which brings us to Ocean's Twelve, the Ocean's Eleven sequel that arrived on video earlier this spring. (Be glad it's not a George Lucas project, or we might have ten prequels yet to come.) While it spoofs its predecessor less aggressively than Be Cool, it too seeks refuge from its own lack of imagination in self-referential absurdity.

The movie has its share of winking allusions: The diminutive "grease man" who hid in a casino money cart in the first film is lost in a piece of luggage in the second; the semiliterate brute who pummeled George Clooney reappears briefly as an international human rights lawyer. But the movie's problem is less these occasional episodes than its overall narrative arc, or arcs. The script, by George Nolfi, resembles nothing so much as one of those serial novels, like Naked Came the Stranger and its various imitators (Naked Came the Manatee, Naked Came the Phoenix, etc.), in which each chapter is written by a different author, who spins the story in a new direction. (Just imagine how much better Ocean's Twelve would have done at the box office if they'd had the sense to title it Naked Came Brad Pitt.)

In Chapter One, the eleven veterans of last movie's Bellagio heist are contacted by heistee Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia) who has found out that they stole his money and who gives them two weeks to pay it back, with interest, or else. In Chapter Two, the gang flies to Amsterdam and undertakes another against-all-odds robbery to raise the cash, only to discover, upon reaching the designated safe, that it has already been emptied by a mysterious master thief who refers to himself, ridiculously, as the "Night Fox." In Chapter Three, they learn that this same fellow is the one who ratted them out to Benedict and hooked them up with the Amsterdam job--all in an effort to get their attention so he could propose a steal-off of the Faberge Coronation Egg to determine who among them is the world's greatest thief. Subsequent chapters detail the heroes' various schemes to snag the egg before the Night Fox does. But few of the ensuing ploys and setbacks are what they appear to be; rather they mostly make up a 40-plus minute red herring which may have seemed clever in theory but is quite irritating in practice. All that's missing from the film is for one of characters to wake up at the end and realize it was all a dream.

The male stars reprise their personas from the first film, with Pitt and Clooney again trying to outsmooth one another, and Matt Damon supplying counterpoint as the awkward but plucky up-and-comer. This time it's Pitt rather than Clooney who doesn't tell anyone that his ex-squeeze (Catherine Zeta-Jones, the "twelfth" of the title) is smack dab in the middle of the job they're undertaking. And, having apparently decided that Julia Roberts was not very convincing in the last film as Tess the gangster-moll-cum-art-curator, the filmmakers offer her character a dada twist: In order to help the boys steal the egg, Tess will have to pretend she's movie star Julia Roberts--to whom she does indeed bear a certain resemblance. Throw in an uncredited appearance by Bruce Willis playing himself (a development which complicates the Tess-playing-Julia-Roberts charade), and the film is literally overflowing with stars.

Which is a big part of the problem. Not only do those stars each get too little to do, they crowd their fellow performers out of the film almost entirely. The supporting cast of Ocean's Eleven--Carl Reiner, Bernie Mac, "Mormon twins" Scott Caan and Casey Affleck, et al.-- accounted for many of that movie's best moments, but they are barely in the sequel at all. This is presumably in part because Nolfi's original screenplay treatment was intended as a John Woo vehicle, and only later was rewritten to accommodate the Ocean's Eleven characters. In place of those relegated to the margins, we get to spend time with French star Vincent Cassel, whose preening, aristocratic Night Fox is a caricature worthy of a Pink Panther movie. It's a poor trade.

Director Stephen Soderbergh does stage some delightful moments along the way--a brief, witty prologue introducing Pitt and Zeta-Jones's relationship, a deadpan scene in which Clooney is offended by his co-conspirators' assumption that he's 50. (The actor is 44.) The first movie, with its painfully simple storyline--eleven guys rob a casino--was constructed almost entirely out of droll moments just like these. But they are relatively rare in the sequel and in any case steamrolled by the overplotted wackiness of Nolfi's script.

Two movies, two different paths to the same destination. Be Cool is so obsessed with what came before that it can hardly go 90 seconds without quoting it; Ocean's Twelve is so indifferent that it sidelines half its cast to make room for a preposterous Gallic cat burglar. But whether from loving their predecessors too much or too little, both wind up drowning in their own irony. If the trend in sequels continues, they won't be the last.

The Home Movies List:

Satirical Sequels

Casino Royale (1967). Has the aphorism about too many cooks ever been demonstrated more convincingly? Five directors, three credited writers and at least half a dozen uncredited ones, a wildly incompatible cast featuring David Niven, Peter Sellers, Woody Allen, Ursula Andress, Orson Welles (who hated Sellers so much that their scenes together had to be filmed separately), Deborah Kerr, William Holden--you get the idea. The resulting mess fails even as camp.



Evil Dead II (1989). Less a sequel than a tongue-in-cheek remake, with director Sam Raimi pushing his gory story into comic caricature, while still retaining many of the frights of the original. Pity he didn't do as good a job with Spiderman 2.



Scream 3 (2000). Another horror comedy, which gets as much mileage out of the movie-within-a-movie format and inevitable trilogy jokes as one could hope (perhaps more). The pairing of Courtney Cox (as newswoman Gail Weathers) with Parker Posey (as an actress preparing to play Gail Weathers) is alone worth the price of the rental.



Shrek 2 (2004). Arguably a funnier movie than the original, but its parade of inside jokes (many, again, at Disney's expense) is nonetheless wearisome. Evidence that perhaps one over-the-top parody is enough for any given series.