Ever since Obama announced his intention to close Guantánamo, Hoekstra has led the effort to stop him. In May, he co-sponsored the Keep Terrorists Out Of America Act, which would prohibit the transfer of detainees to any state without the consent of its governor and legislature. "Quite understandably, Americans do not want 240 of the world's most dangerous captured terrorists brought into their neighborhoods," he said in June.

A few months before, Hoekstra had announced that he was giving up his seat to run for governor in 2010. While Michigan is considered a blue state, Granholm--a Democrat who is term-limited--isn't terribly popular; and the likely Democratic nominee, Lieutenant Governor John Cherry, is hobbled by her low-30s approval rating. For Hoekstra--already obsessed with the detainee question and needing an issue to raise his profile in

the state--the Gitmo-to-Standish news could not have come at a better time.

Hoekstra argued that the move would hurt Michigan economically by dissuading businesses and tourists from coming to the state. He also resorted to old-fashioned fear-mongering. He told the Michigan Senate that a transfer would bring into the state "committed, hard-core radical jihadists who have sworn a religious oath to kill as many Americans as possible." One senator told The Grand Rapids Press that the presentation sent "chills down my spine." Local residents "should be scared," Hoekstra told me in a mid-October interview. "They want them all dead!"

Of course, dozens of convicted foreign terrorists--including Zacarias Moussouai, the alleged twentieth hijacker--have been held for years at Colorado's Florence Supermax prison without major incident. Nor has the surrounding community suffered economically, according to both a county official and the head of the Florence Chamber of Commerce. When ten former military and national security officials sent Hoekstra a letter criticizing him for "stirring up panic and distorting reality for political purposes," Hoekstra's spokesman dismissed it as the "opinions of a bunch of out-of-state Democrat contributors and partisans" (though the mix of signatories was bipartisan). Hoekstra has been equally dismissive of the effect the closure of Standish Max would have on the surrounding area. "This is not a local community decision, excuse me," he told the Detroit Free Press on August 2. "This is a national security decision."

Dave Munson is a soft-spoken tavern owner from Standish--and an unlikely organizer for the "anti-Gitmo" rally being held at Resurrection of the Lord Church. Back in June, Munson had actually traveled to Washington to convince Michigan politicians to consider a detainee transfer as a way to save Standish Max. It appears, however, that the lobbyist was lobbied: Munson ran into Hoekstra at a cocktail party and left a convert. Munson is cryptic about his change of heart, telling me that Hoekstra is "privy to certain information." (Munson

was more candid with The Washington Post: "He told me things that really scared the heck out of me.") Today, Hoekstra is headlining Munson's event.

About 200 people have showed up; some are activists who drove hundreds of miles to attend. Hoekstra, after an introduction from Munson, begins by saying, "I'm not here as a candidate." He then quickly launches into his usual talking points about the detainees. "I think that there's information I may have access to that I believe the state of Michigan should have access to, that [local leaders] should have access to, that the people of this community should have access to"--but that the federal government is keeping secret. (He later tells me the Obama administration is "more secretive than Cheney.") Hoekstra spends much of the meeting arguing that national security ought to trump local self-interest. Taking the prisoners, he argues, would be like accepting the "40 pieces of silver" Roman authorities gave Judas to betray Jesus. (It was actually 30 pieces.)

The speakers who follow Hoekstra spend most of their time invoking scenes of terrorists hurling bodily fluids, taking schoolchildren hostage, and detonating a bomb in this church. "You folks are the soft targets," says Debra Burlingame, whose brother piloted the plane that crashed into the Pentagon on September 11. "If they are brought here and a federal judge orders them to be released, where do you think they're going to go?" Brent Snelgrove, a Standish businessman, stands up to confront the speakers. "I'm disappointed in this panel," he says, calling their words "almost hysteria."

A decision from the administration isn't expected until next month. But on September 28, a Fox News item cited an administration official claiming that Standish Max was no longer being considered. Though the claim was countered by federal officials, Hoekstra told The Detroit News that he was "ninety-five percent convinced" it was true, based on conversations his staffers had with Pentagon officials. "The word we're getting through back channels … is that it's unlikely that these folks are gonna come to Standish," he told me.

If the detainees aren't transferred, and Hoekstra is able to claim credit for keeping them out, it will no doubt be a boon to his gubernatorial bid. And the struggling people of Standish? There is always the chance they will get lucky at the casino.

Chris Bodenner is a staff editor at TheAtlantic.com.