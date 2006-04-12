Other problems plague the military as well: Veterans are not receiving proper medical care; the number of military-related sexual assaults has recently spiked; and gays and lesbians continue to be discharged, even after risking their lives for their country. In Iraq, the military has proven itself ill-prepared to handle reconstruction and state building. And then there are the issues of torture and abuse. Liberals can blame Donald Rumsfeld and George Bush for allowing America's image to be tarnished abroad, and they should. But they should also present affirmative ideas for fixing these problems. If all of the energy aimed at unraveling the military would instead be focused on changing it, maybe the military could become better at doing what we desperately need it to do.

All of which makes the timing of 10 Excellent Reasons Not to Join the Military that much more specious. To this group of authors, news of our military's difficulties is good news, for the United States and its military represent some of the most serious problems facing the world today. If the Pentagon, Albright, Perry, and Casey are to be believed, the military is in serious trouble. The authors admit this; Louis and Marti Hiken write, "The military is having a tough time meeting its recruitment goals. There are not enough troops available to send to Iraq." And a sentence later, here is the advice they offer young Americans: "The best advice we can give is not to join in the first place." Paul Rockwell argues that "[r]efusing to enlist is more than a career decision. It is a moral and political act, a contribution to the burgeoning, international movement for a better, more peaceful world." Not only that, but joining the military is unpatriotic, writes Rae Abileah of the antiwar women's group Code Pink: "[I]t takes more honor and courage to dedicate one's life to working for social change. Teachers, community organizers, activists, engineers, public defense attorneys, lobbyists, and artists are the true patriots." (The true patriots? Lobbyists?) The explicit argument is clear: No one should enlist in the military. Left unsaid is that if no one enlisted, America would have no military at all. Presumably, this is what the authors want.

Many liberals would be sympathetic to this argument. The left, especially its younger generation, is increasingly uncomfortable with American power. As blogger Matthew Yglesias has pointed out, for many liberals the Iraq war was a "formative trauma," an event that forced them to reconsider the effectiveness of American military might. In March, the editors of The Nation asked, "Why does the Pentagon need so much money, now that the Iraq War is supposedly winding down?" In a recent issue of Mother Jones, James K. Galbraith rails against liberal hawks who "would withdraw U.S. forces only to use them again, in another (but, of course, more justified and better planned) war." (Against "determined opposition," Galbraith argues, we "cannot prevail.") And who can forget Joel Stein's recent Los Angeles Times column in which he declared: "I don't support our troops. ... [W]hen you volunteer for the U.S. military ... you're willingly signing up to be a fighting tool of American imperialism." 10 Excellent Reasons Not to Join the Military is not a lone dissent from within an otherwise pro-military left; on the contrary, it speaks for the growing ranks of liberals who are uneasy with the idea of American strength, and the institutions that guarantee it.

The book is organized into ten different chapters, with each laying out one reason why Americans should not enlist. Cindy Sheehan, the antiwar activist who had a 58 percent approval rating among Democrats as of August 2005, wrote the book's introduction and one of its more obvious chapters: Don't join the military because "[y]ou may be killed." Invoking our founding fathers, Sheehan writes, "We the people, especially the moms, of America need to wake up and realize that wars are seldom fought to preserve our freedom and democracy, but rather to make rich people richer and powerful people even more powerful. We need to stop allowing the war machine to eat our children and spit out money." Those who join the military, Sheehan believes, are only enabling our "reckless and greedy leaders." If Americans stop enlisting, we can "force our government to bring our troops home from Iraq now before ... [we] invade Iran or Syria."

How does Sheehan propose America face its increasing national security threats? "We need to demand that our leaders use their words to solve problems. We need to demand that other nations use their words, too." It's a point that strikes at the heart of the book's fatal flaw--and at the fatal flaw with liberal anti-military sentiment: Sure, it'd be nice if we could "demand" that world leaders use words "to solve problems." But if the Sudanese government were so enthralled with diplomacy, would it be slowly obliterating an entire portion of its own population? And if the president of Iran valued words above all else, would he be so worried about building a nuclear arsenal?