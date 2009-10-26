Is it curtains for the strong public option? Over the past week, the White House has taken a lot of heat for not going to bat for it, and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has reportedly just decided that the Senate bill will include a watered-down proposal that would allow states to opt out of a national public plan. And, in a speech today, Christina Romer, head of the president’s Council of Economic Advisers, expressed only circumspect support for a strong public option, instead calling the excise tax on high-cost plans the “number one item” that would curb health care costs.

Speaking at the Center for American Progress today, Romer said that President Obama believes the public option is a “potentially important source of cost-containment … especially in rural states,” where insurance markets are heavily concentrated and don’t face much competition. Yet her remarks framed the proposal as a possibility rather than a prerequisite. “Personally, I have been quite persuaded that the public option can be an important source to cost-containment,” Romer said, citing an example from California’s experience contracting with HMOs to provide care for Medicaid patients:

In some counties, we have two private plans, [in] some counties we have one public and one private. … The interesting thing is that cost growth in the counties where there is a public and a private is indeed slower than in counties with two privately run plans.

In other words, the inclusion of a public insurance plan increased competition and drove down costs--exactly what liberal advocates for the strong public option are arguing now in Congress. However, Romer admitted that the California case was “a small sample” and that her support for a strong option remains preliminary. “It’s one of the things that’s given me a sense that it could be something that could ultimately slow the growth rate of costs,” she said.