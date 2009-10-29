A pre-election day memo to Democrats and Republicans.

WASHINGTON--Memo to Democrats: You will be defined by President Obama whether you like it or not, so you might as well embrace him for the benefits he can bring you.

Memo to Republicans: Talk a right-wing game in your ideological magazines and at your tea parties if that makes you happy. But to win elections, your candidates had better look like middle-of-the-road problem-solvers.

Those are the two outstanding lessons from the campaigns for next Tuesday's governors' races in New Jersey and Virginia. Both parties would be smart to apply them in 2010.

In Virginia, Democrat R. Creigh Deeds is running well behind Republican Bob McDonnell in part because the Deeds and Obama camps developed a profoundly dysfunctional relationship that they are only now setting right. As a result, too many of Obama's 2008 voters are disengaged, threatening Virginia Democrats all the way down the ballot. Deeds' long-shot hope is that Obama's last-minute efforts will finally turn on the president's legions.