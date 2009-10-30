After four quarters of decline, GDP finally grew, and at a pace--3.5 percent annually--not seen since the summer of 2007. As my colleagues Alan Berube and Bill Galston point out , and as I argued last month, signs of economic growth don’t necessarily mean a rapid recovery, a sustained recovery, or even a recovery that feels meaningful to the vast majority of Americans. But that’s not the horse I want to ride today. Instead, I want to read the tea leaves (the details of the GDP numbers for the third quarter of this year) to see what they suggest about the geography of the recovery--which metro areas are likely to be recovering and which aren’t.

First, the obvious.

The cash for clunkers program temporarily boosted auto sales and, most likely, the economic fortunes of the 62 metro areas (mostly in the Great Lakes and South Central regions) that depend heavily on making cars and auto parts.

The first-time homebuyer tax credit, now set to expire at the end of November but possibly up for renewal, probably boosted housing sales and prices (or at least kept prices from sliding further) in the metro areas of Florida and the Southwest that were hit hardest by the collapse of the housing bubble. (The most recent Case-Shiller house price numbers bear this out, showing house prices rising over the summer in Los Angeles, Miami, Phoenix, San Diego, and Tampa and slowing their pace of decline in Las Vegas.)

Federal government spending grew (although not by as much as in the second quarter of this year), largely as a result of the economic stimulus. That should especially benefit Washington, D.C., and metro areas such as Virginia Beach that have large military installations.

Now, the not-so-obvious.

There’s good news for metro areas that specialize in a broad range of services. Consumer spending was up in the third quarter for health care (good for such places as Pittsburgh, Boston, and Rochester, Minnesota) and finance and insurance (good for banking centers such as New York and Jacksonville, Florida, and insurance centers such as Hartford). Consumer spending on food services and accommodations was up (although not as much as in the second quarter) and spending on recreation services grew briskly (after falling in the second quarter). That could give an economic boost to the hard-hit tourism-dependent metros of Florida and the Southwest.

There’s also good news for some goods-producing places outside of auto country. Exports of goods were up because of the weakened dollar, giving a boost to most manufacturing centers. Consumption of domestically produced natural gas, electricity, gasoline, and other energy-related products rose sharply. That should be good for the metro economies of Texas and nearby states, which have already gotten off relatively easily during the recession. Consumers also increased their spending on U.S.-made clothing and footwear, potentially good news for such centers of textile manufacturing as Greensboro, North Carolina.

Where’s the bad news?