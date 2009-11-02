Many observers attribute the victory to Ayers's campaign style. Shortly after the election, The Augusta Chronicle ran a piece questioning the effectiveness of negative ads and used Perdue's campaign to show that people were tired of the negative politics. "Any kid that is 25 can read campaign and election magazines and figure out the standard way to do things," a strategist who worked on the campaign told me. "When you stand apart and you make a decision because of your instincts … that's the measure that puts you apart. I did question whether or not it was right not to punch him back. I'm glad the Governor and Nick were right and I'm glad I was wrong."

After his reelection, Perdue was also elected chairman of the RGA.He told Ayers that he could not move on to this new venture without Ayers at his side. Ayers, who had been considering various lucrative offers in the aftermath of a big victory, stuck with Perdue.

While he commuted weekly from Atlanta to RGA's offices just a few blocks from the White House, Ayers never thought of it as more than a year-long gig. (Neither did his new bride, a second cousin of Perdue's.) But the RGA was essentially in shambles. The staff was bloated and the bank was essentially empty. With each governor and executive director serving just one year's time, there was little institutional knowledge about the races.

The solution, he and Perdue agreed, was a four-year plan. While the governors would continue to serve year-long terms as chairman, the executive director would stay. The focus shifted to long-term planning for 2009 and for the large volume of races in 2010. About six months after Ayers presented the plan to all the Republican governors, Texas Governor Rick Perry (who was slated to be the next chairman) pulled Ayers aside and told him he'd like him to stay as executive director in order to win back the majority of governorships. The RGA also launched a new emphasis on long-term recruitment, widespread involvement from all governors, large-scale fundraising, and smart and targeted spending.

By all measures, Ayers' effort to revamp the RGA has been a success. In a mid-year report, the RGA had $20.4 million cash on hand and no debt. (Among national political committees, this was only second to the RNC.) And last year, there was active participation from all of the Republican governors, which is no small feat. "The RGA used to be essentially a group that would get together a few times a year and give away money," former Speaker of the House and Georgia congressman Newt Gingrich told me. But Ayers has put the RGA on the national political map. (Gingrich was particularly impressed by Ayers' around-the-clock efforts at last summer's Republican National Convention.)

Part of his success may also be attributed to his effort to stay above the Washington political fray. He seems genuinely well liked, on both sides of the aisle. "[One] thing that struck me was his willingness to just form a friendship and understand that there is a place for partisanship in politics and there is also a place for treating people like human beings and finding friendships despite the rest," Democratic Governor Association executive director Nathan Daschle told me. "The thing that Ayers and I realized pretty early on is that we actually have a lot more in common than we do different." (Last year, Ayers took Daschle to his Georgia hometown for a hunting trip.)

Tomorrow will be Ayers' first national judgment day as voters in Virginia and New Jersey head to the polls. While New Jersey remains a toss-up, it looks like Virginia will almost definitely go to McDonnell, the Republican, who is polling, on average, about fourteen points ahead of Democratic opponent Creigh Deeds. Despite the seemingly endless ad hominem attacks on McDonnell from Deeds, McDonnell has not stooped to Deeds's level of nastiness. To be sure, Deeds has not been a formidable opponent. But a huge win in Virginia (a state that President Obama carried by sixpoints) could validate McDonnell's high-road campaign tactics.

It's not surprising that one of the first high-profile campaigns under Ayers' watch bears his signature style. While Ayers won't discuss how involved he is in current campaigns during our conversations (he wants to maintain trust between the RGA and the candidates), he heavily emphasizes the power of staying on message. If McDonnell does win, his campaign may also serve as a good template for the 37 GOP races next year--each of which Ayers says has been on his radar since he landed in Washington.

Even if New Jersey and Virginia stay blue, Dems should consider the advice given to Daschle before he met the young politico who shrugs off comparisons to Karl Rove: "One of the first things people told me about him was not to underestimate him," Daschle recounts. "I'd tell it to anyone again."

Amanda Silverman is a reporter-researcher for The New Republic.

Correction: This article originally asserted that Ayers was charged with a DUI. Though he was originally charged with a DUI, he was later cleared on all accounts except reckless driving. The article has been changed to reflect this. We regret this error.