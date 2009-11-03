Ben Smith catches up with Chris Christie, who (not surprisingly) predicts victory and (somewhat surprisingly*) repeats what sound like White House talking points:

He said he looks forward to "working with President Obama" and that Obama "is going to have a governor of New Jersey who's going to stand up for New Jersey."



"What this is all about is me and Jon Corzine. You want to read something into this, that's for you to write," he said.

Clearly Christie doesn't read The Corner.

*--Okay, maybe not that surprising when you consider he is running in a Blue State.