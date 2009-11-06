The president, then, having failed to exploit his early opportunities, is pinned down in his too-small beachhead.

If the Democrats lose badly in the midterms, the talking heads will say that Mr. Obama tried to do too much, this is a center-right nation, and so on. But the truth is that Mr. Obama put his agenda at risk by doing too little.

Emphasis mine. Krugman does make a nod toward the reality that getting a larger stimulus through the Senate might have been tough:

Administration officials would presumably argue that they were constrained by political realities, that a bolder policy couldn’t have passed Congress. But they never tested that assumption, and they also never gave any public indication that they were doing less than they wanted. The official line was that policy was just right, making it hard to explain now why more is needed.

Krugman's case that the administration didn't test the upper limits of what Congress would enact isn't exactly true--the Senate took his stimulus plan and whittled it down. It's possible that if Obama had submitted an even larger proposal to Congress, he would have gotten a larger plan in the end. On the other hand, it's also possible his plan would have collapsed entirely, or taken much longer to be enacted.