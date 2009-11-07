Opponents of abortion rights won a significant political victory last night, making it more likely that millions of American women will no longer be able to purchase insurance that covers abortion services.

At issue is what happens inside the new insurance exchanges, through which small businesses and people purchasing coverage on their own would shop for insurance. People purchasing coverage through the exchanges would be eligible for subsidies if their household incomes were below four times the poverty level. Abortion rights opponents don't want those subsidies going towards policies that cover abortion services, since that would mean taxpayers opposed to abortion were, in effect, paying for the procedure.

While such "mixing" of funds happens all the time, as Time's Amy Sullivan has observed, the Democratic leadership have tried to accommodate the opposition by proposing to create nominally distinct funds for abortion services or contracting out the financing to a private entity.

But the abortion rights opponents, led by Michigan Democrat Bart Stupak, wouldn't budge. They wanted the chance to introduce an amendment that would prohibit any plan that covers abortion services from accepting subsidies--a move that would effectively make policies covering abortion unavailable not only for people who need subsidies but, quite possibly, even those who don't.* After a furious day (and days) of negotiation, last night the Democratic leadership--desperate for every vote it could get--finally and very reluctantly gave in.