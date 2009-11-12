To Grynszpan, then, the shooting of vom Rath was intended to make a clear political statement: it was an act of Jewish revenge against the Nazis. Ironically, the Nazis were only too glad to take that explanation at face value. It allowed them to make the ineffectual lashing-out of a helpless refugee sound like a strategic offensive in the war between Germany and “international Jewry.” At around 9:30 p.m., Steinweis shows in his meticulous reconstruction, the German News Agency--an arm of Goebbels’s Propaganda Ministry--sent a memo to the nation’s newspapers, instructing them on how to report the crime. “Not only was the guilt of ‘international Jewry’ obvious,” Steinweis writes, “but so was its motive: ‘the extermination of National Socialist Germany.’” And if the Jews were collectively responsible for Grynszpan’s action, then “it would be ‘right and proper’ if ‘Jewry in Germany were to be called to account for the shooting in the Paris embassy.’” It is a characteristic example of the diabolical logic of Nazi anti-Semitism: the Nazis victimized German Jews, and if Jews abroad protested, it was proof of the international conspiracy that justified the victimization in the first place.

The news from Paris led to a few local anti-Jewish riots in Germany, notably in the city of Kassel. But it was not until November 9, when the news came that vom Rath had died of his wounds, that the highest Nazi leadership decided to call for a nationwide pogrom. One of the major strengths of Steinweis’s study is the way he places this decision in the context of contemporary politics, both domestic and international. It so happened that November 9, 1938 was the 15th anniversary of the Beer Hall Putsch, Hitler’s first attempt at a coup against the Weimar Republic, which ended with his imprisonment. Every year, veteran Nazis gathered in Munich to retrace the events of that day and remember the men who had been killed.

When vom Rath died, just as this blood ritual was underway, Steinweis writes, “he … became the newest martyr for the Nazi cause.” That afternoon, according to Goebbels’s diary, Hitler decided to declare open season on the Jews: “I describe the situation to the Führer. He decides: let the demonstrations continue. Withdraw the police. For once the Jews should feel the rage of the people.” As always, Hitler was acting with his larger political and military ambitions in mind. Less than six weeks earlier, he had won a diplomatic victory with the Munich Agreement, in which Britain and France acquiesced in Germany’s annexation of part of Czechoslovakia. This emboldened Hitler to prepare for the war that was soon to come and made him less concerned than ever about foreign reaction to Nazi persecutions of the Jews. As Steinweis writes, “Hitler no longer recognized a need for discretion in matters of Jewish policy.”

Accordingly, on the night of November 9th, at a “comradely evening” for senior Nazis at Munich’s Old Town Hall, Goebbels instructed the leadership of the Party, the SS, and the paramilitary SA that “Jewish businesses be destroyed and synagogues set ablaze. The police were not to interfere, and fire departments were to intervene only to protect ‘Aryan’ property.” The haste with which this decision was made, and the informal way it was handed down, were typical of the improvisatory nature of Nazi rule. As Steinweis shows, after Goebbels’s remarks his listeners hurried back to their hotels to find telephones, in order to relay instructions to their subordinates back home. These orders made their way down the party hierarchy during the evening and night of November 9; the violence began that night, and continued until the following afternoon, when Goebbels issued an order to halt it.

In such chaotic circumstances, it was inevitable that two parts of Hitler’s mandate--that no Jews should be killed, and that there should be no looting--would be garbled or overlooked. In fact, “the acts of violence on November 9 and 10 were committed primarily by members of the SA,” which was less disciplined and more broad-based than the SS. These stormtroopers took the lead in burning down synagogues, smashing up Jewish homes and businesses, and beating and imprisoning Jews--especially wealthy Jewish men, who could be extorted into handing over their property to “Aryan” owners.