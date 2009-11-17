Sarah Palin’s autobiography Going Rogue doesn’t have an index. Why? Well, I’m not exactly sure. But it sure makes finding gems in the text--such as the defense of that $150,000 clothing bill, the petty attacks on Katie Couric, and Palin-isms like “maverick” and “dang!”—a pretty tough slog. So, here’s an index. A really, really long and thorough one. Want to know where Palin celebrated one of her baby showers with her gal pals? It’s in here. Want to know how she feels about the ACLU, or Ashley Judd, or Steve Schmidt? In here, too. Want to know how many times she mentions God, or Ronald Reagan, or Tito the Builder? Yep, here. It’s worth reading the whole thing. Enjoy.
A
Abortion and right-to-life issues 2, 5-6, 115, 168-169, 172, 215-216, 277-278, 349
ACLU, as activists who insist on telling people to be offended by religious expression 28
ACORN 360
Alaska
Independent spirit of 6, 12, 13, 65-66, 136, 284
State GOP
State machine of 3
Being outside of 5, 85 110
Starting off on wrong foot with 5
Party bosses of 5, 96
Butting heads with 197
Anti-hunting groups, cluelessness of 19, 134
ANWR 196, 198, 206, 273, 274, 288
Ayers, Bill 306-307, 312
B
Baby shower at a shooting range 76
Baldwin, Alec 314-315
Baldwin, Stephen 314-315
Bartiromo, Maria 206
Bash, Dana 318
Beck, Glenn 206
Beer, first chug of 38
Biden, Joe
On liking to hear himself talk 288
Sarah Palin accidentally calling him "O'Biden" 289
Should Palin call him "Joe" in the debate? 289
Showing up late to debate 296
Weirdly stretching before debate 296
Hair plugs of 297
Big Business 84
Birkenstock 48, 76
Blogs/blogging/bloggers 116, 203, 236, 237, 347, 348, 371, 378
Book banning 76-77, 237
Bono 301
Bridge to Nowhere 237
Buck, Pearl S., on freedom 180
Buckley, William F. 219
Bush, Laura 135 189
C
Cap and trade, as "environmentalist Ponzi scheme" 391
"Captive," of McCain campaign 261
"Caribou Barbie" 314
Caribou lasagna 218
Carter, Jimmy
Humiliation of America 45-46
CBS, exclusion of in post-resignation interviews 380
"Change," on originating campaign slogan before Obama 114, 225
"Cleavage Czar" 354
Clinton, Bill 286-287
Clinton, Hillary, Palin's non-accusations about whining of 287
Clothes
Disinterest in fancy types of 37, 205, 229
Liking of Ann Taylor suits 221
McCain campaign's giving of to Palin, without her request 226, 245, 314
Unnecessary New York stylists hired to handle 230, 231, 314, 315
Assumption of Palin that items were paid for by McCain campaign 230, 231
Stylists of, as distraction from Palin's opportunities to study foreign policy 232
"Fuss over" as "colossal waste of time" 232
Controversy over $150,000 spent on 314-317, 343-349
CNN 318, 369
Coincidences, disbelief in 44, 330
College
Studying political science and journalism in 3, 45
Taking first semester off of to "thaw out" 42
Going to Hawaii for 42
Transferring to Idaho for 42
Media's mean handling of her career in 44-45
"Commonsense Conservative" 384, 385, 400
Coulter, Ann 288
Couric, Katie
Question about reading news 207
Lack of knowledge about energy issues 207, 273
New York stylists of 230, 315
Setting up interview with 255, 256
Low self-esteem of 256
As "lowest rated news anchor in network television" 270
Friendship with Nicolle Wallace 272
Interview with 271-279
Palin's lack of prep for, because of McCain campaign 271
Unfair editing of 272-275, 279
Agenda of 273-276
"Heavy dose of condescension" during 276
12 questions about abortion from 277 278
Niceness to Joe Biden 278
Lack of national pride 279
Comments of, regarding clothing controversy 315
Creationism, belief in 217 218, 392
Crist, Charlie 326
Current events, her closely following them 25, 26, 45, 46, 47, 48, 58, 59
D
"Dang" 74, 184, 282, 296, 352, 401
Davis, Rick 284
Debate preparation
Mean people in awful early stages of 279-283
McCain campaign's demanding of "nonanswers" for 281-283
Conflict with Schmidt during 284-285
Prep in Arizona 286-292
Democrats, historical failures of 364
Destiny and miracles, belief in 47, 122, 330, 331
"Different," as first "big word" 15
Ditka, Mike 301
Diva 315, 320
Dolce & Gabbana 316
"Drill, baby, drill!" 105, 243, 273, 310
Drilling 2, 44, 105, 196, 197, 206, 243, 273, 288, 310, 362
Duvall, Robert 300
E
"East Coast", as semi-derogatory descriptor of people 229, 374
Election-night speech, which McCain campaign wouldn't let Palin give 332, 334
Elite/elitist 171, 181, 232
Emanuel, Rahm 368
Ethics complaints, frivolous 342-343, 353-356, 363-368, 373-374, 377
Evolution, as "politically correct" stance 219
F
Feminism
Early radical mantras of 29
Skewed views on liberation of 29-30
Hypocritical followers of 352
Ferraro, Geraldine 43, 295
Fey, Tina 293, 308, 309, 310, 315, 325
FOIA requests, frivolous 353, 372, 377
Fox News 255, 298, 343, 355
“From the heart” 41, 240
G
Gibson, Charles
Lack of interest in "substantive issues" 270
As "grumpy" 271
Gingrich, Newt 364, 367
Giuliani, Rudy 350
Glass ceiling 295
God 1,6,15,20,22,23, 51, 52, 57, 30, 33, 34, 35, 56, 83, 103, 104, 121, 123, 133, 144, 169, 170, 173, 175, 176, 177, 188, 185, 186, 187, 193, 195, 208, 217, 218, 233, 238, 243, 244, 261, 272, 286, 294, 322, 323, 331, 337
"Going rogue" 209, 298, 317, 359, 403
Good deeds of Sarah Palin 1-403
Gossip and rumors, dislike of 74-75
Graham, Lindsey 301
Grammer, Kelsey 303
H
Hasselbeck, Elisabeth 215, 316
"Headquarters,” as mysterious place in McCain campaign that caused Palin problems 261, 285, 299, 309, 324, 331, 335
Hockey 29, 58, 83, 121, 130, 163 ,166, 167, 169, 243
Hockey mom 243, 262
Hollywood liberals 134, 300
Holtz, Lou
On God 1
On team-building 79
"Holy geez!" 171
I
Ifill, Gwen 281, 294, 297-298
International experience
Trips overseas 165-166
Palin's as greater than Barack Obama's 228, 229
Iraq war
Palin's informed perspective on 214
Media's skewing of Palin's informed perspective on 238
J
Joe the Plumber 304-307, 401
Joe Six-Pack 299, 315
Johnston, Levi N/A
Judd, Ashley, as “pretty, perky celeb” who unfairly opposed hunting of wolves 134
Judd, Naomi 301
K
Kerry, John, as "elitist loon" 181
Kick butt/ass 67, 111, 127
Kid Rock 300
King, Martin Luther King, Jr., on passionate action 86
Kissinger, Henry 286
Kristol, Bill 135
Kudlow, Larry 206, 257
L
Letterman, David 351
Lieberman, Joe 285-286, 301
Lies told about Sarah Palin 74-75, 77, 79, 95, 102, 148, 202-204, 215, 232, 236-239, 246-247, 272-275, 289, 314, 318-320, 338, 343, 346-348, 350-352, 365-366, 378, 380
Lies told by Sarah Palin N/A
“The Little Guy” 84
Lobbyists, refusal to “hang with” 137
Lombardi, Vince, on winning 333
Lower 48 14, 16, 17, 42, 93, 125, 169, 207, 208, 274, 332, 346, 349
M
Main Street 84
Mama Bear/Grizzly, self-description as 71 182
Marx, Karl 84
Matalin, Mary 381
Maverick 90, 252, 299
McCain, Cindy 209-210, 221-222, 286, 290, 337
McCain, John
Phone call from 6, 208
Meeting 210
As POW 210, 225, 240, 244, 245
Boldness/independence of 210, 223, 228
American hero 225, 252, 269
As "maverick" 252
Suspension of campaign, as "odd strategic choice" 269, 270
Meat
Love of 18, 133, 134
Alaskan sayings about 18, 19, 134
Explaining value of to silly vegans 133
Media
Fear that it would misinterpret her words 39
Unnecessary searching for “dirt under” candidates’ “fingernails” 112
Disinterest in Alaska energy news 204-205
As friends of Obama 215, 270, 287
As 90 percent liberal 270
Outlets of, that Palin wanted to talk to 255, 256
McCain campaign's refusal to let Palin meet with 253-258
McCain campaign's lack of preparedness for, when it came to questions about Palin 236
Unkindness, ineptitude toward Palin 215, 232, 236-238, 270-271, 280, 314, 316-318, 338-339, 343-348, 351,353, 359, 371, 378, 399
Unfair attacks on Joe the Plumber 305-306
As "buffoons" 378
Melville, Herman 118
Miller, Dennis 303
Miss America Scholarship Pageant
Initial skepticism of 42
Fear of swimsuit portion of 42
Comparing “butts” in 43
Winning every segment in local portion of 43
Runner-up in Miss Alaska portion of 43
Question about female vice-presidents in 43
Monegan, Walt 139, 201-204, 215, 246, 368, 369
Moose
Hunting of 16, 31
Love of eating 18
Sightings of 20, 113, 188
Dressing of 31
Holding eyeballs of 32
Chili 133
Antlers of 300
In SNL sketch 309 311
Morris, Dick 135
Murkowski, Frank 5, 81, 82, 84, 89, 90, 95, 96
Murkowski, Lisa
Nepotistic appointment of 94
Being mistaken for 190
N
National Review 305
National Rifle Association 133
Neiman Marcus 230
New York Times 277, 281, 306, 324,
O
Obama, Barack
As "not saying much in his speeches" 227
Lack of international experience 228 229
Lack of administrative experience 229
"Styrofoam Greek columns" of 243
Rallies of, whose size was comparable to those of Sarah Palin 266
Radical associations of 359
As cause of rising deficit 388
Obama, Michelle 269, 372
"Ordinary"/good/regular/hard-working/sincere/patriotic people 62, 81, 84, 68, 108, 111, 114, 129, 140, 155, 220, 221, 225, 242, 248-249, 279, 302-305, 307, 336, 345, 401
P
Pain, as necessary to achieve goals 17, 30, 41, 375
Paine, Thomas, on giving children future peace 146
Palin, Bristol
Potential origins of name 57
Pregnancy
Telling parents about 207, 208
McCain campaign's knowledge of, before Sarah Palin's selection 214, 233
Media finding out about 233, 234
McCain campaign's skewing of Sarah Palin's statement about 234, 235
Countering accusations of being a hypocrite about 373
Palin, Piper
As Right to Life poster child 2
As half the size of state-fair-winning cabbage 17
Palin, Track
Wishing his name was normal 53
Palin, Todd
God's deliverance of 34
"Steel core of" 36
Cussing, chewing, not-going-to-church ways of 37
As Iron Dog champion 187 188 189
“First dude" nickname of 135 194
Accusations of being "Shadow Governor" 136, 367
False rumors about divorce from 352
Sexiness of 352
"Palling around with terrorists" 306
People or groups who have been mean to/spread rumors about/slighted/insulted/otherwise annoyed Sarah Palin
Wasilla "good ol' boys" 71-72
Nick Carney 73
Nick Carney's wife 77
Wasilla police chief 73-74, 79
People who thought Palin's daughter was smoking pot, when in reality it was the old mayor's daughter74-75
Anne Kilkenny
As "Birkenstock-and-granola Berkeley grad" 76
As "town crier" 117
As "town crank" 236
Wasilla librarian 77
Wasilla city employees 72
Mayor's secretary 90
John Stein 79-80 236 237
Opponent in the lieutenant. governor's race 83-84, 72-73
Governor Frank Murkowski 91-93, 98
GOP operatives 98
State Democrats 98
Hollis French 100, 201. 369
Walt Monegan 201
Big Oil 158 159 164 196
State senate president 182 183 184
Hypothetical critics of fifth pregnancy 171
First legislative director 152
State lawmakers who didn’t like her new rules as governor 152, 154
Gubernatorial debate moderator 116
Andrew Halcro 117, 203, 236
"Maniacal blogger" 236
Andree McLeod 117, 236, 353, 354, 367
Alaska media 118, 183, 342, 367
McCain campaign 229, 234-236, 253-255, 256-257, 261, 268-269, 280-285, 293, 298, 307, 309, 316-319, 328, 331, 334-339, 343, 363
Steve Schmidt 235, 253, 264-265, 284-285, 318, 320-321
Nicolle Wallace 277, 316, 339
Mark Wallace 281, 283, 339
National media 215, 232, 236-238, 270-271, 280, 314, 316-318, 338-339, 343-348, 351,353, 359, 371, 378, 399
The Atlantic Monthly 238
The Huffington Post 238, 354
Katie Couric 271-279, 315
Obama campaign, along with media 215, 232
The Left 307
Alec Baldwin 313-314
Women's rights groups 352
Pete Rouse 369
Kim Elton 368-269
Naomi Rice Buchwald 372
Local Alaskan opposition 344, 353-356, 365-367, 373
Pitbull with lipstick 243
Plato, on battles 24
Poehler, Amy 311
Politico 318
Politics
impatience with 2
“machines” of 3, 116
“good ol' boys” of 4, 67,71,72,85
“as-usual” system of 5, 6, 70, 109, 119, 144
fighting corruption of 5, 94, 99, 112, 119, 128, 142, 162, 163, 224, 225
skewed priorities of 18
as sport 48, 100
presidential type as "blood sport" 262
motherhood as training for 115
family as training for 145
“entrenched interests” of 108 116
"of personal destruction" 352
Pregnancy, fifth child
Taking test for 171
Not revealing 180, 184, 191
Revealing 191-92
Labor in Texas 193-195
Guilt about not revealing 195
Lies in media about 238, 347
R
Reading and writing
Love of 15, 16, 27, 28
Op-ed contributions displaying aptitude at 206, 277
Reagan, Ronald
Great policies of 3, 46, 384, 386, 387
General awesomeness of 45-47
Self-comparison to 158
Other 59, 297, 391-394, 400
Rich, John 301
Ruedrich, Randy 5, 94, 95, 96 237
Russia 274-275
S
Salter, Mark 213, 22, 335
Same-sex marriage, opposition to 143, 215, 216
Sarkozy, Nicholas, prank phone call 326-329
Scheunemann, Randy 228, 286, 288, 289, 290, 291, 317, 318, 319, 320, 321
Schmidt, Steve
Nickname of, "the Bullet" 212
Gruffness of 212-213, 262
Slowness to shift McCain campaign from Iraq war to economy 214-215
Knowledge that Bristol Palin was pregnant before Sarah Palin's selection as vice presidential pick 214
Telling Sarah Palin not to talk to Alaska media 252
Alliance with Nicolle Wallace 261
Insistence that Palin eat more carbs 284-285
"rotund figure" of 285
Smoking problem of 285
Insults of 318, 320-321, 328, 334
Confrontation with Schuenemann about Palin 319-320
As "pile of laundry" 335
Scully, Matthew 239-240, 243, 307, 332, 334-335
As "bunny-hugging vegan" 239
Sebelius, Kathleen, Vogue fashion shoot with 204, 205
Sex education 238-239, 371
Sexism
Of sports media 28, 29
Of sports generally 29
Of local "good ol' boys" 71
Of Wasilla city officials 72
Of Wasilla Mayor John Stein 79-80
Of Wasilla police chief 79
Of media covering presidential campaign 287
Of clothing controversy 315
Of David Letterman 351
Of women's rights groups 352
Sinise, Gary 303
SNL 26, 293, 308-314
Snow machines 18, 34, 37, 302
Specter, Arlen 301
Sports
Passion for 27-33, 39-43, 102, 280
As reason for first child's name 43
As possible reason for second child's name 57, 76
McCain campaign's denial of time for 280
Stapleton, Meg 129, 201, 202, 203, 204, 253, 254, 363, 383, 398, 399, 400
Stone, Oliver 314
T
Tasergate 203, 247
Tea parties
Political variety of 206, 259, 362, 395
Real variety of 135, 189
Teleprompter
Failure of at GOP convention 242
Palin's success without 242
Thatcher, Margaret
On female power 287
On capitalism 360
Policies of 384
Tito the Builder 305-307, 401
Trailblazer 122
"Trig-truthers" 347
Troopergate 201, 203, 246, 368-369
Turkey decapitation incident 345
Turner, Janine 300
U
Underdog 110, 123
V
Van Susteren, Greta 355
Veganism, as questionable lifestyle choice 133, 239
Voight, John 300
W
Warren, Rick 302
Wasilla police chief
Unkindness/unfairness toward Sarah Palin 73-74, 79
Firing of 79
Wallace, Mark 227, 228 279-283, 339
Wallace, Nicolle
Meeting with 227
TV quality of 228
Hiring of New York stylists 230
Pushing for Katie Couric interview 255, 256, 272, 277
Friendship with Katie Couric 272
Palin's doubts about 256
Alliance with Steve Schmidt 261
Other 299, 316, 317, 320, 339, 347
Williams, Hank Jr. 301
Wilson, Gretchen 300
Wooden, John 105
Wooten, Mike (i.e. the trooper in Troopergate) 100-102, 202 246
Wright, Jeremiah "God Damn America" 307
Y
"You betcha" 309
“You can’t blink” 198
Seyward Darby is the assistant managing editor of The New Republic.