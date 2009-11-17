Sarah Palin wouldn't make one, so I did it for her.

Sarah Palin’s autobiography Going Rogue doesn’t have an index. Why? Well, I’m not exactly sure. But it sure makes finding gems in the text--such as the defense of that $150,000 clothing bill, the petty attacks on Katie Couric, and Palin-isms like “maverick” and “dang!”—a pretty tough slog. So, here’s an index. A really, really long and thorough one. Want to know where Palin celebrated one of her baby showers with her gal pals? It’s in here. Want to know how she feels about the ACLU, or Ashley Judd, or Steve Schmidt? In here, too. Want to know how many times she mentions God, or Ronald Reagan, or Tito the Builder? Yep, here. It’s worth reading the whole thing. Enjoy.

A

Abortion and right-to-life issues  2, 5-6, 115, 168-169, 172, 215-216, 277-278, 349

ACLU, as activists who insist on telling people to be offended by religious expression 28

ACORN  360

Alaska

Independent spirit of 6, 12, 13, 65-66, 136, 284

State GOP

State machine of  3

Being outside of  5, 85 110

Starting off on wrong foot with 5

Party bosses of  5, 96

Butting heads with 197

Anti-hunting groups, cluelessness of 19, 134

ANWR 196, 198, 206, 273, 274, 288

Ayers, Bill 306-307, 312

B

Baby shower at a shooting range 76

Baldwin, Alec 314-315

Baldwin, Stephen 314-315

Bartiromo, Maria  206

Bash, Dana 318

Beck, Glenn 206

Beer, first chug of  38

Biden, Joe                                    

On liking to hear himself talk 288

Sarah Palin accidentally calling him "O'Biden" 289

Should Palin call him "Joe" in the debate? 289

Showing up late to debate 296

Weirdly stretching before debate 296

Hair plugs of 297

Big Business 84

Birkenstock 48, 76

Blogs/blogging/bloggers 116, 203, 236, 237, 347, 348, 371, 378

Book banning 76-77, 237

Bono 301

Bridge to Nowhere 237

Buck, Pearl S., on freedom 180

Buckley, William F. 219 

Bush, Laura 135 189

C

Cap and trade, as "environmentalist Ponzi scheme" 391

"Captive," of McCain campaign 261

"Caribou Barbie" 314

Caribou lasagna 218

Carter, Jimmy

Humiliation of America 45-46

CBS, exclusion of in post-resignation interviews 380

"Change," on originating campaign slogan before Obama 114, 225

"Cleavage Czar" 354

Clinton, Bill 286-287

Clinton, Hillary, Palin's non-accusations about whining of  287

Clothes

Disinterest in fancy types of 37, 205, 229

Liking of Ann Taylor suits 221

McCain campaign's giving of to Palin, without her request 226, 245, 314

Unnecessary New York stylists hired to handle 230, 231, 314, 315

Assumption of Palin that items were paid for by McCain campaign 230, 231

Stylists of, as distraction from Palin's opportunities to study foreign policy 232

"Fuss over" as "colossal waste of time" 232

Controversy over $150,000 spent on 314-317, 343-349

CNN 318, 369

Coincidences, disbelief in 44, 330

College

Studying political science and journalism in 3, 45

Taking first semester off of to "thaw out"  42

Going to Hawaii for 42

Transferring to Idaho for 42

Media's mean handling of her career in 44-45

"Commonsense Conservative" 384, 385, 400

Coulter, Ann  288

Couric, Katie

Question about reading news  207

Lack of knowledge about energy issues 207, 273

New York stylists of 230, 315

Setting up interview with 255, 256

Low self-esteem of 256

As "lowest rated news anchor in network television" 270

Friendship with Nicolle Wallace 272

Interview with 271-279

                  Palin's lack of prep for, because of McCain campaign 271

                  Unfair editing of 272-275, 279

Agenda of 273-276

"Heavy dose of condescension" during 276

12 questions about abortion from 277 278

Niceness to Joe Biden 278

Lack of national pride 279

Comments of, regarding clothing controversy 315

Creationism, belief in 217 218, 392

Crist, Charlie 326

Current events, her closely following them 25, 26, 45, 46, 47, 48, 58, 59

D

"Dang" 74, 184, 282, 296, 352, 401

Davis, Rick 284

Debate preparation

Mean people in awful early stages of 279-283

McCain campaign's demanding of "nonanswers" for 281-283

Conflict with Schmidt during 284-285

Prep in Arizona 286-292

Democrats, historical failures of 364

Destiny and miracles, belief in 47, 122, 330, 331

"Different," as first "big word" 15

Ditka, Mike 301

Diva 315, 320

Dolce & Gabbana 316

"Drill, baby, drill!" 105, 243, 273, 310

Drilling 2, 44, 105, 196, 197, 206, 243, 273, 288, 310, 362

Duvall, Robert 300

E

"East Coast", as semi-derogatory descriptor of people 229, 374

Election-night speech, which McCain campaign wouldn't let Palin give 332, 334

Elite/elitist 171, 181, 232

Emanuel, Rahm 368

Ethics complaints, frivolous 342-343, 353-356, 363-368, 373-374, 377

Evolution, as "politically correct" stance 219

F

Feminism

Early radical mantras of 29

Skewed views on liberation of 29-30

Hypocritical followers of 352

Ferraro, Geraldine 43, 295

Fey, Tina 293, 308, 309, 310, 315, 325

FOIA requests, frivolous 353, 372, 377

Fox News 255, 298, 343, 355

“From the heart” 41, 240

G

Gibson, Charles                 

Lack of interest in "substantive issues" 270

As "grumpy" 271

Gingrich, Newt 364, 367

Giuliani, Rudy 350

Glass ceiling 295

God 1,6,15,20,22,23, 51, 52, 57, 30, 33, 34, 35, 56, 83, 103, 104, 121, 123, 133, 144, 169, 170, 173, 175, 176, 177, 188, 185, 186, 187, 193, 195, 208, 217, 218, 233, 238, 243, 244, 261, 272, 286, 294, 322, 323, 331, 337

"Going rogue" 209, 298, 317, 359, 403 

Good deeds of Sarah Palin 1-403

Gossip and rumors, dislike of 74-75

Graham, Lindsey 301

Grammer, Kelsey 303

H 

Hasselbeck, Elisabeth 215, 316

"Headquarters,” as mysterious place in McCain campaign that caused Palin problems 261, 285, 299, 309, 324, 331, 335

Hockey 29, 58, 83, 121, 130, 163 ,166, 167, 169, 243

Hockey mom 243, 262

Hollywood liberals 134, 300

Holtz, Lou

On God 1

On team-building 79

"Holy geez!" 171

I

Ifill, Gwen 281, 294, 297-298

International experience

Trips overseas 165-166

Palin's as greater than Barack Obama's 228, 229

Iraq war

Palin's informed perspective on 214

Media's skewing of Palin's informed perspective on 238

J

Joe the Plumber 304-307, 401

Joe Six-Pack 299, 315

Johnston, Levi N/A

Judd, Ashley, as “pretty, perky celeb” who unfairly opposed hunting of wolves 134

Judd, Naomi 301 

K

Kerry, John, as "elitist loon" 181

Kick butt/ass 67, 111, 127

Kid Rock 300

King, Martin Luther King, Jr., on passionate action 86

Kissinger, Henry 286

Kristol, Bill 135

Kudlow, Larry 206, 257

L

Letterman, David 351

Lieberman, Joe 285-286, 301

Lies told about Sarah Palin 74-75, 77, 79, 95, 102, 148, 202-204, 215, 232, 236-239, 246-247, 272-275, 289, 314, 318-320, 338, 343, 346-348, 350-352, 365-366, 378, 380

Lies told by Sarah Palin N/A

“The Little Guy” 84

Lobbyists, refusal to “hang with” 137                 

Lombardi, Vince, on winning 333

Lower 48 14, 16, 17, 42, 93, 125, 169, 207, 208, 274, 332, 346, 349

M

Main Street 84

Mama Bear/Grizzly, self-description as 71 182

Marx, Karl 84

Matalin, Mary 381

Maverick 90, 252, 299

McCain, Cindy 209-210, 221-222, 286, 290, 337

McCain, John

Phone call from 6, 208

Meeting 210

As POW 210, 225, 240, 244, 245

Boldness/independence of 210, 223, 228

American hero 225, 252, 269

As "maverick" 252

Suspension of campaign, as "odd strategic choice" 269, 270

Meat

Love of 18, 133, 134

Alaskan sayings about 18, 19, 134

Explaining value of to silly vegans 133

Media

Fear that it would misinterpret her words 39

Unnecessary searching for “dirt under” candidates’ “fingernails” 112

Disinterest in Alaska energy news 204-205

As friends of Obama 215, 270, 287

As 90 percent liberal 270

Outlets of, that Palin wanted to talk to 255, 256

McCain campaign's refusal to let Palin meet with 253-258

McCain campaign's lack of preparedness for, when it came to questions about Palin 236

Unkindness, ineptitude toward Palin 215, 232, 236-238, 270-271, 280, 314, 316-318, 338-339, 343-348, 351,353, 359, 371, 378, 399

Unfair attacks on Joe the Plumber 305-306

As "buffoons" 378

Melville, Herman 118

Miller, Dennis 303

Miss America Scholarship Pageant

Initial skepticism of 42

Fear of swimsuit portion of 42

Comparing “butts” in 43

Winning every segment in local portion of 43

Runner-up in Miss Alaska portion of 43

Question about female vice-presidents in 43

Monegan, Walt 139, 201-204, 215, 246, 368, 369

Moose

Hunting of 16, 31

Love of eating 18

Sightings of 20, 113, 188

Dressing of 31

Holding eyeballs of 32

Chili 133

Antlers of 300

In SNL sketch 309 311

Morris, Dick 135

Murkowski, Frank 5, 81, 82, 84, 89, 90, 95, 96

Murkowski, Lisa                 

Nepotistic appointment of 94

Being mistaken for 190

N

National Review 305

National Rifle Association 133

Neiman Marcus 230

New York Times 277, 281, 306, 324,                 

O

Obama, Barack

As "not saying much in his speeches" 227

Lack of international experience 228 229

Lack of administrative experience 229

"Styrofoam Greek columns" of 243

Rallies of, whose size was comparable to those of Sarah Palin 266

Radical associations of 359

As cause of rising deficit 388

Obama, Michelle 269, 372

"Ordinary"/good/regular/hard-working/sincere/patriotic people 62, 81, 84, 68, 108, 111, 114, 129, 140, 155, 220, 221, 225, 242, 248-249, 279, 302-305, 307, 336, 345, 401

P

Pain, as necessary to achieve goals 17, 30, 41, 375

Paine, Thomas, on giving children future peace 146

Palin, Bristol

Potential origins of name 57

Pregnancy

Telling parents about 207, 208

McCain campaign's knowledge of, before Sarah Palin's selection 214, 233

Media finding out about 233, 234

McCain campaign's skewing of Sarah Palin's statement about 234, 235

Countering accusations of being a hypocrite about 373

Palin, Piper

As Right to Life poster child 2

As half the size of state-fair-winning cabbage 17

Palin, Track

Wishing his name was normal 53

Palin, Todd

God's deliverance of 34

"Steel core of" 36

Cussing, chewing, not-going-to-church ways of 37

As Iron Dog champion 187 188 189

“First dude" nickname of 135 194

Accusations of being "Shadow Governor" 136, 367

False rumors about divorce from 352

Sexiness of 352

"Palling around with terrorists" 306

People or groups who have been mean to/spread rumors about/slighted/insulted/otherwise annoyed Sarah Palin

Wasilla "good ol' boys" 71-72

Nick Carney 73

Nick Carney's wife 77

Wasilla police chief 73-74, 79

People who thought Palin's daughter was smoking pot, when in reality it was the old mayor's daughter74-75

Anne Kilkenny

                  As "Birkenstock-and-granola Berkeley grad" 76

                  As "town crier" 117

                  As "town crank" 236

Wasilla librarian 77

Wasilla city employees 72

Mayor's secretary 90

John Stein 79-80 236 237

Opponent in the lieutenant. governor's race 83-84, 72-73

Governor Frank Murkowski 91-93, 98

GOP operatives 98

State Democrats 98

Hollis French 100, 201. 369

Walt Monegan 201

Big Oil 158 159 164 196

State senate president 182 183 184

Hypothetical critics of fifth pregnancy 171

First legislative director 152

State lawmakers who didn’t like her new rules as governor 152, 154

Gubernatorial debate moderator 116

Andrew Halcro 117, 203, 236

"Maniacal blogger" 236

Andree McLeod 117, 236, 353, 354, 367

Alaska media 118, 183, 342, 367

McCain campaign 229, 234-236, 253-255, 256-257, 261, 268-269, 280-285, 293, 298, 307, 309, 316-319, 328, 331, 334-339, 343, 363

                  Steve Schmidt 235, 253, 264-265, 284-285, 318, 320-321

                  Nicolle Wallace 277, 316, 339

                  Mark Wallace 281, 283, 339

National media 215, 232, 236-238, 270-271, 280, 314, 316-318, 338-339, 343-348, 351,353, 359, 371, 378, 399

                  The Atlantic Monthly 238

                  The Huffington Post 238, 354

                  Katie Couric 271-279, 315

Obama campaign, along with media 215, 232

The Left 307

Alec Baldwin 313-314

Women's rights groups 352

Pete Rouse 369

Kim Elton 368-269

Naomi Rice Buchwald 372

Local Alaskan opposition 344, 353-356, 365-367, 373 

Pitbull with lipstick 243

Plato, on battles 24

Poehler, Amy 311

Politico 318

Politics

impatience with 2

“machines” of 3, 116

“good ol' boys” of 4, 67,71,72,85

“as-usual” system of 5, 6, 70, 109, 119, 144

fighting corruption of 5, 94, 99, 112, 119, 128, 142, 162, 163, 224, 225

skewed priorities of 18

as sport 48, 100

presidential type as "blood sport" 262

motherhood as training for 115

family as training for 145

“entrenched interests” of 108 116

"of personal destruction" 352 

Pregnancy, fifth child

Taking test for 171

Not revealing 180, 184, 191

Revealing 191-92

Labor in Texas 193-195

Guilt about not revealing 195

Lies in media about 238, 347

R

Reading and writing

Love of 15, 16, 27, 28

Op-ed contributions displaying aptitude at 206, 277

Reagan, Ronald

Great policies of 3, 46, 384, 386, 387

General awesomeness of 45-47

Self-comparison to 158

Other 59, 297, 391-394, 400

Rich, John 301 

Ruedrich, Randy 5, 94, 95, 96 237

Russia 274-275

S

Salter, Mark 213, 22, 335

Same-sex marriage, opposition to 143, 215, 216

Sarkozy, Nicholas, prank phone call 326-329

Scheunemann, Randy 228, 286, 288, 289, 290, 291, 317, 318, 319, 320, 321

Schmidt, Steve

Nickname of, "the Bullet" 212

Gruffness of 212-213, 262

Slowness to shift McCain campaign from Iraq war to economy 214-215

Knowledge that Bristol Palin was pregnant before Sarah Palin's selection as vice presidential pick 214

Telling Sarah Palin not to talk to Alaska media 252

Alliance with Nicolle Wallace 261

Insistence that Palin eat more carbs 284-285

"rotund figure" of 285

Smoking problem of 285

Insults of 318, 320-321, 328, 334

Confrontation with Schuenemann about Palin 319-320

As "pile of laundry" 335

Scully, Matthew 239-240, 243, 307, 332, 334-335

As "bunny-hugging vegan" 239

Sebelius, Kathleen, Vogue fashion shoot with 204, 205

Sex education 238-239, 371

Sexism

Of sports media 28, 29

Of sports generally 29

Of local "good ol' boys" 71

Of Wasilla city officials 72

Of Wasilla Mayor John Stein 79-80

Of Wasilla police chief 79

Of media covering presidential campaign 287

Of clothing controversy 315

Of David Letterman 351

Of women's rights groups 352

Sinise, Gary 303

SNL 26, 293, 308-314

Snow machines 18, 34, 37, 302

Specter, Arlen 301 

Sports

Passion for 27-33, 39-43, 102, 280

As reason for first child's name 43

As possible reason for second child's name 57, 76

McCain campaign's denial of time for 280

Stapleton, Meg 129, 201, 202, 203, 204, 253, 254, 363, 383, 398, 399, 400

Stone, Oliver 314

T

Tasergate 203, 247

Tea parties

Political variety of 206, 259, 362, 395

Real variety of 135, 189

Teleprompter

Failure of at GOP convention 242

Palin's success without 242

Thatcher, Margaret

On female power 287

On capitalism 360

Policies of 384

Tito the Builder 305-307, 401

Trailblazer 122

"Trig-truthers" 347

Troopergate 201, 203, 246, 368-369

Turkey decapitation incident 345

Turner, Janine 300

U

Underdog 110, 123

V

Van Susteren, Greta 355

Veganism, as questionable lifestyle choice 133, 239

Voight, John 300

W

Warren, Rick 302

Wasilla police chief

Unkindness/unfairness toward Sarah Palin 73-74, 79

Firing of 79

Wallace, Mark 227, 228 279-283, 339

Wallace, Nicolle

Meeting with 227

TV quality of 228

Hiring of New York stylists 230

Pushing for Katie Couric interview 255, 256, 272, 277

Friendship with Katie Couric 272

Palin's doubts about 256

Alliance with Steve Schmidt 261

Other 299, 316, 317, 320, 339, 347

Williams, Hank Jr. 301

Wilson, Gretchen 300

Wooden, John 105

Wooten, Mike (i.e. the trooper in Troopergate) 100-102, 202 246

Wright, Jeremiah "God Damn America" 307

Y

"You betcha" 309

“You can’t blink” 198

Seyward Darby is the assistant managing editor of The New Republic. 