[Bloom's] particular genius is to let an adversary win on an issue, then gradually, subtly reclaim it for his side. So, for example, Fiat might insist that a government loan be forgiven. Bloom would concede it, then offset the loss using the terms of a second loan later on. “Ron has what I refer to as ass power,” says Feldman. “He’ll continue to talk about things, explore them, work on them, not letting the other side see what’s really important to him. Even if it’s important, he’ll bargain it away early and work on getting it back.”

Also, there are two other things I need to mention here. First, toward the end of a piece I include an anecdote about a U.S. company called FormFactor that's been having trouble in Korea of late. The anecdote ends with the following paragraph:

A few years earlier, a government-backed company in Korea had hired some of Khandros’s [the company's founder's] engineers and cloned his technology. Soon Khandros noticed that they were vacuuming up his Asian market share. He sued for patent infringement but would eventually lose in the country’s Supreme Court. In 2007, he shared the whole sad story with Bush Under Secretary of Commerce Frank Lavin, who was not unsympathetic. But, when Khandros finished, recalls Clyde Prestowitz, a former Reagan Commerce official who has advised FormFactor, Lavin politely asked if he’d thought of opening a plant in … Singapore. This, again, was the U.S. Commerce Department. (Lavin stresses that he meant opening a new plant, not relocating.)

In fairness to Lavin, I should clarify that opening a new plant in Singapore wasn't the only suggestion he offered Khandros and FormFactor. The meeting lasted for close to an hour, and Lavin says they also discussed a range of diplomatic and legal responses to the problem, some of which his office followed up on with the U.S. embassy in Seoul.

Finally, I'd be remiss if I didn't at least briefly plug a book called America for Sale, co-written by Craig Bouchard. Craig and his brother Jim founded a steel distribution company called Esmark back in 2003, which eventually took over Wheeling-Pitt, a much larger steel manufacturer. Bloom, who was then still a top steelworkers official, helped engineer the takeover. I'd originally intended to describe the whole fascinating story but just didn't have room for it, so I only briefly alluded to it in a parenthetical. But if you're interested in corporate financial intrigue, by all means check out Craig's engaging book.