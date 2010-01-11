Do you really want to be shocked by Hollywood? All right: in the good old days when stars were stars for half their lives, there were goddesses so desperate to keep their slim figures that they swallowed worms which feed on the body. You want more? All right—but this one is harder to digest (I never promised you good taste): In the long, drawn-out battle between the U.S. government and the household-name studios over whether the latter had an unfair monopoly, the studios incurred heavy fines which were dropped or fudged at the very moment when those studios were required to play ball with the House Un-American Activities Committee. Too obscure? All right, try this for simplicity: every day, and every six months, revenues due to filmmaking talent—artists and artistes—are shaved away by “accounting.”

Or would you rather settle for the allegation that Frank Sinatra could keep screwing available female receptacles if he had a bowl of Wheaties between sessions? Perhaps you prefer the rumor that June Allyson, America’s hoarse-voiced sweetheart, had to go to bed with every man she acted with? Or, what’s that, you say—who was June Allyson?

Henry E. Scott tells us he was on a plane from New York to Istanbul one day in 1997, reading James Ellroy’s novel, L.A. Confidential. In his hotel room, he ignored the city to finish the book. This is not a good start. He goes on to say that he knew little about Hollywood before he began the book under review—and I believe him. Despite his lengthy bibliography, I’m not sure how much of it he has read. Or how deeply he has considered the history of scandal in the American picture business. (If you want to talk about scandal, you could begin with how this flimsy book emerged from Pantheon!)

Confidential was a magazine of the 1950s that purported to deal in shocking revelations, though “Shocking True Story” is more the warning of a genre than the promise of unshaded facts. It was run by a man named Robert Harrison and it relied on leaks more than reporting—the former cop, Fred Otash, was one of its leading informers a few decades before he was a source for James Ellroy. Satisfied readers of Ellroy will know how little concern their author has with facts (as opposed to atmosphere), and the word and title “Confidential” in the '50s was more reliably taken as a measure of insincerity than hard truth. But the public enjoyed its cheeky style and seemed invigorated by the notion that June Allyson might be a slut.