“They don’t write up a budget that they expect to pass. They write up a budget that sounds certain themes,” Kahn says of the RSC. And the Policy Committee? “They’ve never called me.”

The RSC hasn’t always been so dominant. It kicked off in 1973, when a group of conservatives including the late partisan warrior Paul Weyrich --also the grandfather of the Heritage Foundation--got fed up with President Nixon’s moves towards the center. “We are different from previous generations of conservatives,” Weyrich said of the new caucus. “We are no longer working to preserve the status quo. We are radicals, working to overturn the present power structure of the country.”

By the 1980s, the RSC had grown into an ideological proving ground, as members agitated on issues ranging from Fed reform to school prayer. Tom DeLay began his climb through the ranks by becoming chair of the RSC in 1991. In 1993, the caucus had 130 members, and a serious place in the Republican hierarchy.

Soon after, however, the RSC fell victim to its own success. Newt Gingrich’s budget-cutting bender of 1994 eliminated funding for all caucuses, and though the RSC was only one of many victims on all parts of the ideological spectrum, some conservative felt that Gingrich was trying to get rid of any threat to his authority: Access to an autonomous research arm helps members develop their own legislation, freeing them from the party line. Mike Conaway summarized his understanding of Gingrich’s position as follows: “‘We don’t need any of this crap, because I’m here, and I’ve got more ideas than anybody.’”

Undeterred, the former leaders of the RSC quickly reorganized as the “Conservative Action Team,” a smaller but purer klatch of agitators who pushed to abolish the National Endowment for the Arts and defund the Department of Education. The RSC of the late 1990s might have been more of an annoyance for House leadership than ever before.

“They would insist on such tight spending caps that even the Republicans couldn’t support appropriations bills that complied with it because the cuts in important programs were too deep for people to feel comfortable voting for it…” says Scott Lilly, a Democrat who served as minority staff director for the Appropriations Committee from 1995 to 2004. “It made life on the Appropriations Committee very chaotic and disorderly… My Republican counterparts absolutely despised them.”

Their return to real power began in 2001, when John Shadegg of Arizona reclaimed the RSC name and started consciously building back the group’s membership. His RSC crusaded for deeper and more permanent tax cuts than even President Bush requested, and battled domestic spending while billions went to Iraq. Under Sue Myrick, who took over in 2003, the group started to poke its nose into matters outside the strictly fiscal, like telecommunications and energy. The next chairman, Mike Pence, built up the group’s PR operation, and led full-fledged rebellions over outlays for Hurricane Katrina and Medicare Part D. Pence fought with the RSC’s former chairman, Tom DeLay, and the group gained from the majority leader’s fall from grace. And in the waning months of the Bush Administration, the RSC revolted against John Boehner’s support of the Wall Street bailout, handing Boehner what Politico called “the worst defeat any party leader has suffered on the floor in decades.”

And the GOP’s embattled leader learned his lesson. “I don’t think John Boehner is nearly as wacky as he comes across,” said Lilly, who is now a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress. “But it’s the only way he can keep his job and relate to that caucus.”

Now, the RSC has one of its own among the party brass: Pence has risen to chairman of the Republican conference, consistently staking out territory to the right of his fellow leaders. In the NY-23 special election, for example, he refused to endorse moderate Republican Dede Scozzafava, to the displeasure of leaders like Boehner and whip Eric Cantor. David Keene, the longtime chairman of the American Conservative Union, explains how that alters the GOP dynamic. “[Pence] has strength in the fact that he knows one of the reasons he’s in leadership is that he has these troops on the outside,” he says.

Over the last decade of rapid growth for the RSC, the one constant has been a jovial political science PhD and longtime GOP operative named Paul Teller. As the group’s executive director, he’s the guy running the conservative movement’s idea factory. But when I asked Teller who, politically or philosophically, he looks to for inspiration, it took him a second.

“Honestly, for me, it’s just the Founders,” he finally concluded. “John Adams, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson.”

Anyone more recent? I asked. This was harder. “You can see how much stuff I’m reading, it’s not too much,” he said, uneasily, before offering the name of a scholar at the American Enterprise Institute.

“I’m not politically motivated by any one leader,” he said. “Reagan, I guess.”

That at least plays well with the base, which knows him well. Every Wednesday, Teller attends Grover Norquist’s longstanding breakfast meeting at the downtown DC offices of Americans for Tax Reform. And the RSC never strays far from its natal twin, the Heritage Foundation. “It’s hard to think of where we would disagree,” says Michael Franc, the think tank’s vice president of government relations.

At the moment, the RSC and its allies are discussing a reprise of the document that helped bring Republicans out of the wilderness in 1994: Gingrich’s Contract with America. Like the original, Norquist told me, this one would most likely be composed of a slate of legislative proposals, this time developed by the RSC rather than House leadership. In addition, Norquist ticked off a list of items the new contract might also include: No czars. Fiscal transparency. A waiting period to read bills. A top corporate tax rate of 25 percent. But, he cautioned, the RSC will only be the conduit.

“I think that it will come from the field,” Norquist said. “It will come from the tea party guys, from the grassroots guys. To come through the Hill, it has to be put into legislative language.”

As we talked, Teller started speculating on what the RSC might tackle first, if the GOP returns to power.

“Obviously the big thing, if there’s anything left to go after, would be stimulus and TARP…” he said. “It just depends on what goes into law in 2010. If there’s health care, energy, cap and trade--national energy tax we’ve been calling it--those would be obvious targets. I imagine our guys would go after the hate crimes law that was just enacted. Maybe minimum wage. I’m trying to think what else is out there that we’d want to go after. Anything seen as signature Democrat initiatives that we robustly fought when they were in power, I would presume we would go in and repeal them.”

If Republicans take back the House in November, Teller and company might just get the rollbacks they want. The Republican caucus has lurched right in recent years, with the retirement or defeat of moderates like Virginia’s Tom Davis and the last New England Republican, Chris Shays. Other middle-of-the-road leaders, like Mark Kirk and Mike Castle, are taking their chances in the Senate. The moderates who remain often join the RSC to inoculate themselves against charges of insufficient devotion to the cause; several members also belong to less conservative caucuses like the Tuesday Group and the Main Street Partnership.

Meanwhile, tea partiers are backing their own candidates in 2010--people the Heritage Foundation’s Michael Franc calls “citizen legislators”: engineers and police officers and marines, all looking for a fight.

“The last thing they want to be told is what to do…” Franc says. “[If] that’s the tone and tenor of an incoming class, they can pretty much get whatever they want.”

The RSC will be there to welcome them.

Lydia Depillis is a reporter-researcher for The New Republic.

For more TNR, become a fan on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.