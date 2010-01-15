Here's a collection of some of the quirkiest rules and prohibitions from gated communities around the country:

-- spouses below a certain age are not allowed to stay overnight

-- pets above a certain weight were forbidden

-- children are not allowed to live there

-- a grandmother was fined for kissing a friend goodbye at her front door

-- a family was prohibited from using their back door because they had to pass an unsightly path

-- children were forbidden to play with metal tools, because only wooden ones were allowed

-- residents were fined for displaying election signs (overruled by the Supreme Court).”