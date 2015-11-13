The effect on society of these skillful overtures is nowhere more strikingly confirmed than in the belief, still nearly universal among blacks and whites alike, that King and his allies were “moderates” of the black protest movement, while critics like Malcolm X were implacably “militant” scourges of American society. It is true that Malcolm brilliantly articulated black anger, castigated whites as “devils,” and ridiculed civil rights activities such as the 1963 “farce on Washington.” Yet his consuming cynicism afforded no outlet for challenging the social order beyond vague talk of a distant racial apocalypse. Like others on the extremes of black nationalism, he left segregation intact and, in general, substituted stridency for political strategy. The real militants were King and his fellow activists, who shook whole cities with mass demonstrations, demanded and secured sweeping changes in federal law, and reshaped the political agenda of two strong-minded chief executives. Like earlier protest groups, they proved that within the bounds of America’s political system there were possibilities for dissent, pressure, and change.

As civil rights leaders continued to blend moral appeals with mounting protests, they succeeded in mobilizing public support for reform. In the wake of the Birmingham campaign. President Kennedy (who previously had tried to dissuade King from further demonstrations) called for comprehensive civil rights legislation. He also admonished Americans that they could no longer be content to say that their country had “no ghettos, no class or caste system, no master race except with respect to Negroes.” Kennedy’s successor, Lyndon Johnson, made civil rights the centerpiece of his liberal reform program, and in July 1964 Congress passed an omnibus measure that barred discrimination in public accommodations, employment, and voting, and tied federal aid to education to the desegregation of schools. In 1965 public outcries over violence in Selma led President Johnson to seize the moment for a televised address before a Joint Session of Congress. Requesting new legislation to vanquish racism, he also echoed the hymn made famous by civil rights workers, proclaiming, “And we shall—overcome!” Six months later a strong Voting Rights Act passed Congress by better than a four-to-one margin in both houses. Diehard racists still found champions like Alabama’s Governor George Wallace, who pledged to defend “segregation today, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever!” But under the insistent prodding of black demonstrators and spokesmen like Dr. King, most Americans resolved that in the matter of legalized discrimination, it was indeed past time to overcome.

Following these dramatic victories, the reform coalition that King had helped to shape suddenly faltered. The nation’s deepening involvement in Vietnam diverted funds from domestic concerns, while King’s criticisms of the war as immoral alienated both President Johnson and conservative black spokesmen in the N.A.A.C.P. and the Urban League. Black unity further eroded as King’s exhortations to nonviolent protest were increasingly drowned out by cries of “Black Power!” At the same time, a growing focus by black leaders on de facto segregation in the ghettos disconcerted many northern liberals who had viewed civil rights as a sectional product for export to the needy, sinful South. The spread of ghetto riots hastened the reform coalition’s demise amid a wave of conservative demands for “law and order.” Though some black extremists hailed the riots as a “revolutionary statement,” they were tragic in their destructiveness and politically counterproductive: filled with sound and fury, signifying Nixon.

The assassination of Martin Luther King, on April 4, 1968, deprived blacks of their ablest spokesman. His death, soon followed by the murder of Robert Kennedy, deepened the despair of reformers who saw the promise of social change shot down in a cross fire of senseless violence and political reaction. Theirs was a bitter journey from naive optimism to unmixed cynicism; in a year from Selma to Watts, in a decade from Camelot to San Clemente. For all the risks by vulnerable marchers, for all the energy and idealism, what had the protest movement that King symbolized really achieved?

In retrospect it is clear that the more expansive hopes for civil rights reform were markedly inflated. Residential segregation, seen in the persistence of black inner-city ghettos and nearly lily-white suburbs, has easily survived federal fiats against housing discrimination. De facto segregation of churches, social centers, and private schools also remains routine, suggesting that in important respects the society’s newfound emphasis on interracial harmony has been more rhetorical than real. Black political power is still embryonic with respect to national office holding and participation in the circles that shape foreign and domestic policy. As for economic progress, it has scarcely touched the black urban poor, whose continued desperation marks the most severe limitation of the civil rights movement.

Today, even by the spartan thresholds set by the federal government, one in three blacks lives in poverty. As in 1960, black median income is barely more than half that of white families, and the black unemployment rate continues to hover at more than twice the national percentage. This can be attributed in part to a rise in single-parent, female-headed black households from one-fifth of all black families in 1960 to nearly one-half today—a disastrous pattern in a society where such families, regardless of race, are twice as likely to be poor as two-parent families. But the “feminization of poverty” does not fully account for the plight of ghetto residents. The jobless rate for black males 16 or older is 45 percent, and for black youth it is 55 percent. In all, the roots of racial inequality were too deeply embedded in centuries of American history to be washed away by the purifying rains of a decade’s liberal reform.

Still, if the protest movement King represented is judged by the distance it traveled rather than by barriers yet to be crossed, a record of substantial achievement unfolds. In communities throughout the South, “whites only” signs that had stood for generations suddenly came down from hotels, restaurants, theaters, and other facilities. Court-ordered desegregation of schools quickened its pace and by the mid-1970s had become fact as well as law in over 80 percent of all southern public schools. There are now federal penalties for overt discrimination in employment, and gains in college education and professional training have led to an increase in the black middle class. Perhaps above all, black protest brought new respect for Afro-Americans, breaking forever the comfortable myth that they were contented with a bi-racial society and proving that they had the rare courage needed to challenge it.

In the South, black protest transformed the racial mores of an entire region, a change particularly evident in the tenor of its political life. Politicians quickly jettisoned their tested appeals to prejudice, learned to pronounce “Negro” in place of more casual epithets, and prefaced the names of newly valued black constituents with the once forbidden appellation “Mister.” Even the past master of race baiting, George Wallace, was struck color blind on the road to Montgomery in his recent gubernatorial campaign. Wallace, who like most politicians believed above all in winning elections today, tomorrow, and forever, spent much of his hard-fought contest kissing black babies and humbly supplicating their parents’ support, assuring them of his reborn attitudes on race matters. Whatever Wallace’s deepest sentiments, his actions were a striking testament to the legacy of the civil rights protests he once vowed to crush, but which instead have left an indelible imprint on the nation’s moral landscape.

Although King’s vaunted place in civil rights history is assured, the meaning of his leadership to Americans today is less clear. Last year’s March on Washington, organized by the King family, attempted to revive his reform vision, symbolized by his inspirational cry at the first march twenty years ago, “i have a dream today!” Yet while the event attracted a wider range of groups than the march in 1963 (including contingents of Hispanics, gays, and women), no cohesive social movement was in evidence. The original march was notable for the way its chief organizer. Bayard Rustin, fused its many participating groups into a disciplined lobby for two overriding goals; enactment of the civil rights bill pending in Congress and, secondarily, a federal jobs program. By contrast, the quality of diversity was strained at the recent march, in which a host of otherwise disparate placards and speeches all exalted “the dream,” more as a substitute than a shorthand for a set of political priorities. King’s name was continuously invoked, and one speaker imitated his manner in a recital aptly called “Echoes of Martin Luther King,” The tributes were fitting, yet in the absence of a clear political agenda, they underscored that the dominant mood at this gathering for bold reform was nostalgia.

Among current leaders seeking to extend Martin Luther King’s legacy, by far the most influential and best known is his former aide, Jesse Jackson. Jackson’s Presidential campaign, marked by special attention to minorities and the poor, has sparked voter registration, and this in turn should enhance black influence in national politics. Jackson is also among the few leaders who approach King’s charisma in addressing both blacks and whites. Yet his candidacy should give pause to even the most ardent civil rights advocates.

It is not simply that Jackson’s character is suspect in view of his false claims to have cradled the dying Reverend King in Memphis. Nor is the problem merely one of questionable judgment, as in 1979 when he embraced P.L.O. leader Yasir Arafat, whose idea of “We shall overcome” might reasonably be considered somewhere over the rainbow coalition’s moral limits. Beyond these shortcomings, there is the fact that Jackson’s popular rhyming jingles have been rather bolder and more inventive than any of his specific ideas about aiding the disadvantaged. To date, his isolated criticisms of welfare have not greatly distinguished his candidacy from those of other major party figures of the left or right. In all, Jackson may have donned the mantle of Dr. King, but the garment fits so loosely as to leave its personal and political contours nearly unrecognizable.

In what direction, then, does King’s legacy point for the current generation of Americans who have enshrined his name? Admittedly the question of what King might have done—as with any figure capable of dramatic growth, from the Kennedys to Malcolm X—must remain a matter for speculation. It is clear, though, that civil rights laws did not nearly exhaust King’s interest in social change. The flaring of ghetto riots persuaded him that the nonviolent protest movement had to shift its focus to aid the mass of ghetto blacks who still lived in economic misery. His increasing activity in the northern ghettos after 1965 also accompanied growing doubts about the social consequences of capitalism. Although he continued to reject communism because it denied individual liberty. King also criticized capitalist economies, which he felt “often left a gulf between superfluous wealth and abject poverty.” Increasingly, therefore, he came to view the reforms of the early ‘60s as only a first step toward curbing disparities of wealth and opportunity in a society still ridden by caste distinctions.

Though King by no means resolved the complex technical disputes over how government programs could best aid the poor, he contributed a lucid moral viewpoint in asserting that this cause should command the nation’s highest priority. Lamenting the “fragmentary and spasmodic” reforms that “have failed to reach down to the profoundest needs of the poor,” he insisted that the federal government either ensure full employment or provide guaranteed incomes “pegged to the median income of society, not at the lowest levels.” In his final months. King was planning a Poor People’s March on Washington to focus public attention on his call for “the total, direct, and immediate abolition of poverty.”

Anticipating fierce resistance to appeals for a radical redistribution of national wealth. King believed that protests might need to reach a higher level of mass civil disobedience. He noted approvingly that “to dislocate the functioning of a city without destroying it can be more effective than a riot because it can be longer-lasting, costly to the larger society, but not wantonly destructive.” Such protests. King hoped, would “transmute the deep rage of the ghetto into a constructive and creative force.” It meant, as well, a shift away from reliance on federal good will, in favor of new tactics “to compel unwilling authorities to yield to the mandates of justice,”

Despite these ominous signals. King still sought a consensus for nonviolent change, and toward that end he presented his urgent demands to end poverty as consistent with national interests and values. Such a program, he claimed, would strengthen the economy by raising consumer purchasing power and enlarging the labor force. King also believed that the issue could attract an interracial coalition, since two-thirds of the nation’s poor were white. Finally, he termed the elimination of poverty a moral necessity “if democracy is to have breadth of meaning.” By such efforts to temper protest with conciliation. King advanced the cause of the poor, not only as a man who had a dream, but as one who could then go tell it on the mountain of American democratic myth.

In all, the nation’s first commemoration of King’s life invites not only celebration, but also sober cerebration over his—and the country’s—unfinished tasks. These remain as formidable as in his lifetime, though it was a mark of King’s leadership to discern possibilities for reform equal to every test. Unsparing in his criticisms of the country, he nonetheless believed that “America, the richest and most powerful of nations, can well lead the way” to a “revolution of values” that would ensure a decent life for all people. In that faith, he shared his dream of a just society while realizing that this ideal still existed, to a challenging degree, only in the realm of his moral imagination.

Robert Weisbrot, a Fellow of the Du Bois Institute at Harvard University and assistant professor of history at Colby College, is the author of Father Divine and the Struggle for Racial Equality (University of Illinois Press). He and Dolita Cathcart, who assisted in the research for this article, are preparing a study of the civil rights movement, to be published by W. W. Norton.