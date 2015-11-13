Salinger's suit exposes the datedness of his fictional world.

J.D. Salinger is back in public view because he has made another effort to keep himself out of it. He will soon be 70, a sharp reminder that the generation that came of age just after World War II is losing its place at the center of American intellectual life. He published the first portion of The Catcher in the Rye (1951) in 1946 (preceded by a few other stories about "Young Folks"); his last story appeared in the New Yorker 20 years later; and the rest, as everyone knows, has been silence. Now Ian Hamilton, who has previously written a biography of Robert Lowell, has completed an equally readable but much slimmer book about Salinger that tries to honor the writer's extreme prohibition against all "biographical intrusion" since his retreat into seclusion.

Salinger's reaction has nevertheless been an angry one. It has recently become front-page news, Salinger has sued to block publication on the grounds that the book makes improper use, by quotation and close paraphrase, of letters whose rights of reproduction belong solely to him. For a while it seemed as if the fuss would be brief: Hamilton cut down the amount of direct quotation, and a lower court ruled that the quoted material fell within the limits of "fair use." But Salinger persisted, and has just won a victory in the U.S. Court of Appeals, which decided very reasonably that the book's main interest depends on its revelations from letters that remain Salinger's property. The court blocked publication. It is, in turn, being asked to review its decision by Random House, Hamilton's publisher. If the ruling should stand, the publisher's only recourse will be to the Supreme Court. No doubt there are glaring and perplexing legal issues here: a public figure's right to protect his words from unauthorized publication (comparisons are being made to the case involving publication by the Nation of excerpts from Gerald Ford's memoirs in advance of their release in book form by Harper & Row) must be balanced against the right of scholars and journalists to publish their research over objections from those about whom they are writing.

But it should be recalled, in the middle of all the lawyering, that the dispute is about literature. And the literary significance of the present dispute is not large. Despite the thrill of scandal from which Hamilton's book now stands to profit, those who expect from it a peep behind Salinger's New Hampshire farmhouse wall will, if the book ever does appear, be disappointed. Hamilton's book, some 200 pages long, is not a weighty one. It does have a wryness that is worthy of its subject, and it makes the most of its scarce source material—as, for instance, in its account of the marvelous correspondence between Judge Learned Hand (a New Hampshire neighbor and friend of Salinger's) and a functionary of the State Department who wants to know whether the writer would be appropriate as a goodwill ambassador for American culture abroad. Mostly, Hamilton offers speculation (based on the disputed letters, some unpublished fiction, and interviews with the few of Salinger's friends who are willing to speak) on the interplay between the writer's art and his life. He argues, for instance, that the long story "Franny," with its nasty portrait of Franny's pompous Princeton date, is "an instrument in Salinger's courtship" of Claire Douglas—that is, an assault on his main competitor for her affections. Still, by and large the writer's elusiveness remains undiminished by this book. His retreat from the world has not been denied him.

Perhaps this is a good time, then, to acknowledge that Salinger's career is closed, in both senses of the word. Despite the unsquelchable rumor that he has two substantial manuscripts under lock and key, he has gone—permanently, it would seem—from being a public to being a private writer. In the '50s he occupied, indeed almost dominated, the literary territory between mockery and indignation that the New Yorker shared with MAD magazine. It was a world composed of crisp sentences that just save themselves from epigrammatic glibness. Holden Caulfield added to them the charm of ungainliness, but they were still essentially the judgments of stylish urbanity upon the false sophisticate: