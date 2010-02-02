Barely a week into George W. Bush's presidency, his tax cut seems almost inevitable. The Democrats appear set to repeat their sordid performance of 20 years ago--when, instead of resisting Ronald Reagan's tax cut, they larded it with special-interest subsidies of their own. The size of the tax cut acceptable to Democrats edges up almost daily, from $500 billion to (as we go to press) $850 billion. Republicans, meanwhile, have begun predicting that the eventual tax cut might end up even larger than Bush's bloated proposal. " The chances of a tax-cut feeding frenzy," crows Lawrence Kudlow, a Bush adviser, "are growing daily." It's disturbing enough that fiscal policy is in the hands of people who use the phrase "feeding frenzy" to describe a process they see as beneficial. What's more disturbing is that Kudlow's prediction could be right.

We've come a long way in the last month--in exactly the wrong direction. When the Supreme Court made Bush president, it was widely assumed he would have to govern as a moderate, which would mean, at the very least, scaling back his enormous tax cut. The voting public, after all, had evinced no enthusiasm for it whatsoever. Al Gore had won the popular vote in part by hammering the tax cut as an irresponsible sop to the wealthy. Even before that, in the Republican primary, John McCain had condemned the Bush cut on similar grounds. GOP congressional candidates ran away from Bush's plan. Poll after poll showed tax cuts far down the list of public priorities.

There are several explanations for why the ground has shifted so quickly-- and none of them makes fiscal or moral sense. First, Bush seized upon the slowing economy to justify his tax cut. But most economists (including those who work for Bush) say that it can't be implemented fast enough to have an impact and that business-cycle management should be left to the Federal Reserve. Then Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan gave his blessing, disheartening Democrats who shared his now-abandoned emphasis on debt reduction.