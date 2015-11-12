But even the distinction between low and high value speech is hard for Sunstein to maintain. Uncomfortable with the radical implications of protecting only political speech, Sunstein adds two dramatic qualifications. First, he defines political speech so broadly that it need not have anything to do with politics at all: speech should be treated as political, he says, " when it is both intended and received as a contribution to public deliberation about some issue." This concession ultimately calls into question Sunstein's argument for a "two-tier" First Amendment, since virtually all speech can be considered "high value" under the expanded definition. Second, Sunstein embraces something that looks very much like a harm requirement: government cannot regulate speech of any sort, he says, simply because it disagrees with the ideas that have been expressed, or because it fears that people will be influenced by the ideas, or offended by them. But in that case, why not look only at the question of whether the speech causes harm and avoid the treacherous inquiry into value altogether? Again Sunstein acknowledges the question but fails squarely to answer it.

When it comes to applying his principles, moreover, Sunstein can be surprisingly inconsistent. In his discussion of hate speech, for example, he wants to distinguish between "racist and sexist speech that appeals to the deliberative capacities," which he says should be protected, and "mere epithets," which he says should be banned. But surely racial epithets can be " intended and received as a contribution to public discourse about some issue," in the same way that more eloquent racist appeals can be. Even more distressingly, Sunstein does not begin to identify any tangible harms that racial epithets inflict. After a windup about how racist speech cannot be banned merely because it is offensive, he subverts the principle by announcing blithely: "The injury to dignity and self-respect is a sufficient harm to allow regulation."

Sunstein's discussion of pornography is even less convincing. He argues that pornography should be regulated "only to the extent that it is associated with violence or coercion either in its production or its use." But when it comes to defining "violent pornography," or specifying its "real world harms," Sunstein is elusive. Without citing any empirical evidence, he argues that "many women, usually very young, are coerced into pornography." Then why not forbid coercion or mistreatment, as current state laws do, rather than carving out a gaping new exception to the First Amendment? "In this peculiar setting," responds Sunstein, "with low value speech and special enforcement problems, such an alternative would probably be a recipe for disaster," since "the victims will be reluctant to put themselves through the experience, and possible humiliation and expense, of initiating a proceeding." Therefore, Sunstein tentatively concludes, "if we really want to stop the abuse and coercion, we must accept regulation that is overly broad," banning voluntary as well as involuntary participation in pornography.

Second, Sunstein argues that "there is a causal connection between pornography and violence against women." In the single footnote that he devotes to this proposition, Sunstein cites the Meese Report on Pornography and two studies by Edward Donnerstein on which the Meese Commission purported to rely. But, as Nadine Strossen of the aclu recently pointed out, Donnerstein himself has sharply criticized the Meese Commission for misusing his work. At most, Donnerstein stresses, his data show that exposure to violent images, rather than sexually explicit ones, can lead to short-term attitudinal changes about rape. Donnerstein's data provide no support, he emphasizes, for the proposition that exposure to violent, sexually explicit images increases the probability that the viewer will actually commit harmful acts. Sunstein's casualness about evidence on the question that has been central to obscenity law since the 1950s is disappointing. As Sunstein says of Alexander Bickel's argument in the Pentagon Papers case: "In the end, his claims are based on empirical judgments that lack evidence."

The final "harm" that Sunstein identifies is that pornography promotes attitudes and behavior that are "degrading and dehumanizing" to women. As evidence, he cites the title of Hendrik Hertzberg's description of The Meese Report in The New Republic, "Big Boobs," as "a journalistic attempt at humor that quite inadvertently ... confirmed some of the anti-pornography movement's argument about the relationships among sexuality, pornography and inequality." Never mind Sunstein's own sense of humor; he has once again relaxed his earlier principle that speech cannot be regulated merely because people's attitudes are likely to be changed by the ideas it contains.

Although Sunstein would ban pictures and nude dancing, but not words, his discussion of pornography is not easy to distinguish in other respects from undiluted MacKinnonism. And because he refuses to specify precisely what he means by "material that combines sex with violence against women," it is impossible to say how broad a ban he is advocating. His book concludes that " a state should probably be allowed to extend its restrictions modestly further" than current law allows; but in a recent letter to the editor of The Nation Sunstein suggested that "my approach would probably allow less regulation of sexually explicit speech than does current law." In a prim coda, Sunstein emphasizes that nothing he has said argues in favor of regulating " the work of the gay artist Robert Mapplethorpe, which (among many other things) attempts to draw into question current sexual norms and practices." Well by that standard, why aren't simulations of heterosexual s&m covered as well?

More successful than Sunstein's treatment of hate speech and pornography is his treatment of corporate speech (he would vigorously protect it) and campaign finance reform (he endorses public funding without coercive taxation) . At the heart of the book, however, are the arguments about broadcast regulation that Sunstein introduced in a law review article in 1992 and then reproduced in his book The Partial Constitution; and which have already been discussed in these pages by Sanford Levenson (tnr, "Unnatural Law," July 19 & 26, 1993). The general thesis is familiar Meiklejohnism: government controls on the broadcast media, designed to ensure "diversity of view and attention to public affairs," would promote (rather than violate) First Amendment values by encouraging "political deliberation and political equality." Some of Sunstein's proposals are modest and useful, such as his suggestion that, instead of giving points to minority applicants for broadcast licenses, the fcc might instead give points to applicants of all races who promise to provide programs to groups underserved by the market.

But Sunstein's willingness to sacrifice the autonomy of individual media producers and consumers to his own notion of worthwhile public debate leads him to proposals that are more radical: "content review of children's television" by nonpartisan government experts; requiring commercial networks to provide "one hour of public affairs programming a night"; and a tax on advertising proceeds that would be used to subsidize public television. All of these proposals depend on Sunstein's premise that the "MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour" should count as "higher value" speech than standard network fare-- the sitcoms, soap operas, "scandals, sensationalized anecdotes and gossip, often about famous movie stars and athletes," that Sunstein assails for having debased the newsstands and airwaves. But then Sunstein expands the definition of political speech so drastically that it is hard to see how he can draw confident distinctions between "MacNeil/Lehrer," "Roseanne" and The National Inquirer.

For all its intelligent synthesis, Sunstein's effort to revive New Deal managerialism at a time when information is increasingly decentralized seems peculiarly timed and unlikely to succeed. And despite his complaints about " astonishing economic and technological changes" that have debased the quality of democratic discourse, Sunstein's real objection is to popular culture, not mass technology. In many ways, as he acknowledges, the rise of c-span and talk radio has led to more extensive--and more widely participatory--public affairs programming than ever. What bothers Sunstein is that most people are not watching the shows that he thinks they should be watching--that they prefer "Studs" to c-span--and this is a choice he refuses to respect: Autonomy should not be identified with respect for private choice... When private choice is a product of existing options, and in that sense a product of law, the inclusion of better options, through new law, does not displace a freely produced desire.

This "truth will set us free" notion of free speech seems inappropriate for the First Amendment debate today. Far more promising in the age of the Internet would be a radically individualist conception of the First Amendment that would protect self-expression for its own sake, without hastening to make centralized judgments about value. The challenge for scholars who take constitutional text and history seriously--and so much of Sunstein's work has been exemplary in this regard--is to comb the ratification debates of the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries to determine whether James Madison's and Ezra Heywood's conception of natural rights can be plausibly extended to protect bumps and grinds.