Court Watch

Last week, with William Rehnquist's provisional consent, Shannon Faulkner became the first woman in 150 years to attend classes at The Citadel, a public military college in South Carolina. "This is just another case in a long series of cases over the last twenty years or so which have expanded opportunities for women and said they're entitled to an equal opportunity," Helen Neuborne of the now Legal Defense Fund told cnn. In fact, the Citadel case exposes the intellectual fault lines in the Supreme Court's approach to gender discrimination; and it could lead to two different but equally distressing outcomes. Carried to its logical conclusion, the effort to integrate The Citadel might mean the end of all single-sex education--for women as well as men, in private as well as public schools. Or else it could commit women to an affirmative action vision of gender equity that makes nonsense of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's equal treatment feminism.

The Citadel and the Virginia Military Institute are the only two public men's colleges left in the country (there are two public women's colleges as well). Though the Citadel case has gotten more attention recently, the effort to integrate vmi is actually further along in the courts. In October 1992 a federal appeals court ruled that "single-sex education is pedagogically justifiable" but that Virginia can't maintain a single-sex military academy for men but not for women. That prompted Mary Baldwin College, a private women's college thirty miles from vmi, to suggest an ingenious alternative. If the state will pay it $6.9 million a year--the same amount vmi receives-- Mary Baldwin will set up a "separate but equal" program, training women as " citizen soldiers" and preparing them for leadership in the private sector and the military. On February 9 a Virginia district judge will hear testimony on the constitutionality of Mary Baldwin's "separate but equal" proposal.

The central constitutional question is whether the exclusion of women from vmi and The Citadel promotes harmful and archaic stereotypes about the essential nature of men and women. In one affidavit, Carol Gilligan of Harvard declares: "Institutions that glorify and encourage personally disconnected, aggressive, stoical behavior promote the capacity to receive and inflict pain." The Citadel's dedication to "masculinity," Gilligan maintains, does not produce "socially desirable personal characteristics." vmi and The Citadel, by contrast, are emphasizing the benefits of single- sex education for men. Far from exalting traditional gender roles, they say, single-sex schools often liberate their students to defy them. "In that stressful setting, men are freer to express the gentler side of themselves," says David Riesman, the Harvard sociologist and an expert witness for vmi. " There's a journal called Sounding Brass that vmi students put out, and I was struck by the fact that they felt comfortable writing very contemplative poetry, of high aesthetic sensibility, because in the rest of the setting they were exhibiting their maleness, their ruggedness."

Unfortunately, vmi's supporters are not immune to the temptations of Gilliganesque generalizations. Invoking Gilligan's work, the administrators of Mary Baldwin concluded that women are unlikely to benefit from the more " adversative" features of a vmi education, such as the ominously named "rat line" and "dyke system." Rather than generalizing about how men thrive in adversity and women thrive in cooperation, vmi and The Citadel would do far better to rely on extensive evidence that the value of separate education is, simply, its separateness.