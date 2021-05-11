Overqualified

He shares Holmes's appetite for gossip; but his cheerful contempt for dimmer judges, including several of the worthies on the Supreme Court, seems less a mark of arrogance than of candor. "I say outright what other judges prefer to keep under their hat," he told the Chicago Council of Lawyers. " That is why my opinions strike some lawyers as being outside the professional groove." Using the same methodology Posner used in his study of the reputation of Benjamin Cardozo, the Lawyer's Council tabulated the number of times other circuits have cited Posner's opinions. By this standard, Posner is easily the most influential judge in the nation, averaging 273 citations each year, or more than four times the national average of sixty-six citations. In a perfectly meritocratic world, a delegation of senators from both parties would fly to Chicago with a signed Supreme Court commission and lay it respectfully at Posner's feet.

But in the middle of a star-struck swoon, I remembered a reservation. It's hard to avoid the suspicion, after reading and talking to Posner, that he does not believe very wholeheartedly in law. He prefers the "cynical acid" of empirical analysis to abstractions about legal rules and legal rights. (Posner notes that Holmes, too, believed in policy analysis, but lacked the patience to do it.) The Chicago Council of Lawyers puts it mildly when it calls Posner a "legal realist who gives little weight to history and is famously derisive of original intent." (See Posner's "What Am I, A Potted Plant?" tnr, September 28, 1987.) In The Problems of Jurisprudence (1990) Posner confesses that "political factors, and sometimes social visions, are decisive in the most difficult cases"; and he endorses Holmes's dark aphorism: "The prophecies of what the courts will do in fact, and nothing more pretentious, are what I mean by the law."

Critics and admirers have noted the affinities between Posner's no-nonsense pragmatism and the radical skepticism of the critical legal studies movement, although Posner disavows the "left-of-center politics" characteristic of the crits. But there's something exhilarating and unsettling about the image of Posner, presiding by day over the Seventh Circuit and squirreling away hours at night to pound out his subversive books on the indeterminacy of law. When I asked Posner about the irony, he chuckled and then demurred, with surprising tentativeness. Judges are restrained by law in two senses, he said. They have to be impartial, in that they can't decide even close cases on the basis of personal sympathy for the parties; and unlike moral philosophers, they have to try, for reasons of efficiency if nothing else, to maintain a legal fabric that includes considerations of precedent, legislative authority and the facts of each case. (Posner stressed, however, that the gray area where precedents give no clear answers is wider for him than for other judges. ) On this score, Posner's next book may not be entirely reassuring. The working title is Overcoming Law.