Village People

In their Supreme Court briefs, lawyers for both sides have chosen not to emphasize these unpleasant facts. Instead, they are attacking and defending the New York statute as it is written rather than as it has been applied. But even if the Court closes its eyes to the realities of life in Kiryas Joel, there is little doubt that the village was created to invest a religious community with political power, and that its borders are, in practice, impermeable. In this sense, it looks like an even purer establishment of religion than the Massachusetts Bay colony. "The Hasidim are like parodies of the popular image of the Puritans," says Sacvan Bercovitch of Harvard, who notes that the Puritans, unlike the Hasidim, took care to maintain the separation between civil and religious authority.

The best argument for supporting Kiryas Joel is that it is not an establishment of religion but an accommodation of a religious minority. The argument, however, is complicated by the Satmars' attempt to have it every which way: they deny that religious law prohibits their children from mixing with non-Hasidim, but they insist that a separate school district is necessary to accommodate their religious "lifestyle." In short, their effort to avoid the restrictions of the Constitution's Establishment clause (" Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion") makes it harder for them to invoke the protections of the Free Exercise clause ("or prohibiting the free exercise thereof").

The Satmars compare themselves to the Amish, and cite the 1972 Yoder case, which excused the Amish from sending their children to public schools. But there are two crucial differences. The Supreme Court in Yoder emphasized that "social values" (as opposed to religious scruples) are not enough to justify a religious exemption. And unlike the Amish, who don't believe in voting or holding office, the Satmars are not asking to withdraw their children from the secular world. Instead, they want to administer a state program for Satmar children on their own authority and their own terms.

The justices are likely to rule against the Satmars; but it is not clear which legal theory will command a majority. As Ira Lupu argues in the January issue of the George Washington Law Review, the various opinions by the New York State Court of Appeals reflect the conflicting strands of separationism that have muddled the Supreme Court's religion jurisprudence in the past two decades. Some of the New York judges saw Kiryas Joel as a discriminatory sect preference; others as a symbolic union of church and state; still others as a state endorsement of religion.

None of these theories is very convincing. It is implausible to argue, as the lower court did, that non-Satmars will perceive the village as a symbolic disapproval of their own religious choices. In a case as tangible as this, it seems foolish to speculate about perceptions rather than reality. It would be even more unfortunate if the justices endorsed the reasoning of Chief Judge Judith Kaye, who said that all religious accommodations are a kind of religious establishment, and therefore should be subject to the strictest scrutiny. In practice, this could mean the end of legitimate accommodations for religious minorities who, unlike the Satmars, seek exemptions from generally applicable laws.

The most convincing way of ruling against the Satmars is also the narrowest; and it would require the justices to tease out the ill-defined metaphor of religious gerrymandering. In the 1970 Waltz case, Justice John Harlan warned about the dangers of "political fragmentation on sectarian lines," and he suggested that government cannot, by ingenious draftsmanship, carve out homogeneous enclaves for particular religious sects. Kiryas Joel, far more dramatically than Shaw v. Reno, the landmark voting rights case last June, involves the use of political boundaries to enforce ethnic balkanization and cultural apartheid.

Religious minorities who fear the rigors of pluralism should be perfectly free to resist assimilation. But if they can fence themselves into separate governments and separate school districts, then racial and ethnic minorities will be entitled, by equal treatment principles, to segregated cities and schools of their own. "The Constitution is not violated if God smiles on Caesar's handiwork," says Nathan Lewin. But the Constitution is surely violated when Caesar smiles on God's handiwork, which is what New York state is attempting to do.

Jeffrey Rosen is the legal affairs editor at The New Republic.