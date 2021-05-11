Village People

The Satmars' lawyer, Nathan Lewin, is staking his case on the claim that the village and the district are defined by geography rather than faith. "No one is excluded from the village on the grounds of race or religion," says Lewin. But rather dramatic evidence suggests the opposite. Kiryas Joel requires anyone who wants to build within its borders to pay a tithe of $10, 000 to Congregation Yetev Lev. In a 1989 announcement in Der Yid: Voice of American Orthodox Jewry, the village set forth a restrictive housing policy: " It is forbidden for any contractor or owner of a house, in our village, to sell or rent an apartment in Kiryas Joel to a new resident without receiving permission in advance, in writing." Speaking later that year, Grand Rabbi Moses Teitelbaum, son of Joel, made the point more directly: "Anyone that rents without this permission has to be dealt with like a real murderer ... and he should be torn out from the roots." Two residents who rented apartments without rabbinic permission were later beaten and stoned.

Since April 1993 residents who have received permission to move to Kiryas Joel have also been required to sign a contract promising "to be guided by the laws and ways of the Grand Rabbi." The contract binds the residents "only to go to the synagogues under the control of our congregation"; and to send their children "only to the school Torah Veyreh, and Bais Rachel, that was founded and built by the Grand Rabbi (Joel) and is under the control of the present Rabbi (Moses)."

As for the public school board, the first and only election was held in January 1990. A month earlier the Grand Rabbi said: "It's like this. With the power of the Torah, I am here the Authority in the Rabbinical Leadership... As you know I want to nominate seven people and I want these people to be the people." When Joseph Waldman, a dissenting Satmar, tried to run without the rabbi's permission, he was banished from the congregation; his six children were expelled from the yeshiva; his tires were slashed; his windows were broken; and several hundred people, including the rabbi, marched outside his house chanting, "Death to Joseph Waldman!"