Blackmun's final equivocation is his facile equation of race discrimination and sex discrimination. "With respect to jury service, African Americans and women share a history of total exclusion," he declares. He then endorses Ginsburg's recent suggestion that the constitutional status of sex discrimination "remains an open question." But Blackmun fails to explain why distinctions between men and women should be scrutinized as carefully as distinctions between blacks and whites. Ginsburg, for her part, has never spelled out her own argument for treating sex discrimination like race discrimination. At her confirmation hearings, she suggested that the framers of the Fourteenth Amendment, which guarantees "all persons" the equal protection of the laws, were not concerned about discrimination against women. But she added promisingly that the Nineteenth Amendment, which said in 1920 that the right to vote can't be abridged "on account of sex," might be interpreted to contain a broader principle that women and men deserve equal status as citizens.

A convincing j.e.b. opinion might have resolved the constitutional status of sex discrimination by developing the Nineteenth Amendment argument along the following lines. Sex, like race, does sometimes matter in jury deliberations, which is precisely why sexual and racial jurymandering should be prohibited. As scholars Akhil Amar, Barbara Babcock and Jennifer Brown have each written, early feminists recognized the connection between suffrage and jury service; many of them assumed that ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment would extend to women all the rights, privileges and immunities of citizenship, including grand jury service. Gender-based peremptory challenges, the argument goes, violate the Nineteenth Amendment by depriving the excluded jurors of a privilege of political citizenship (the right to vote on juries) simply because of their sex.

The best constitutional argument, however, is also the simplest. As Thurgood Marshall recognized in the 1986 Batson case, there is an incurable tension between the principle of equal protection, which says you have to give reasons for treating people differently, and the peremptory challenge, which says you don't. Marshall, therefore, called on the Court to strike down all peremptory challenges. The only argument for preserving peremptories is their pedigree. "The Court imperils a practice that has been considered an essential part of fair jury trials since the dawn of the common law," glowers Antonin Scalia in his j.e.b. dissent. But as Albert Alschuler of the University of Chicago points out, Scalia basically made up his history: although on the books from the thirteenth through the nineteenth centuries, peremptory challenges were almost never used. They were originally designed to save time, not to encourage racial and sexual stereotypes, because, until very recently, jury pools were entirely homogeneous. Instead of eliminating peremptory challenges, Blackmun loudly protests that he means to preserve them. But there is not much left in the wake of his opinion. All strikes based on constitutionally protected categories--race, sex, ethnicity, religion, national origin and illegitimacy--are now off-limits. That leaves categories such as occupation, body language, posture and hairstyle. For example, Blackmun said that excluding people who have had military experience would be fine even though men would suffer disproportionately. But, according to Blackmun's logic, it's not clear why the excluded soldiers couldn't object on the grounds that stereotypes about the military lack a "rational basis."