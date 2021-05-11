Even Stephen

Of course it was painful to watch Clinton's distress on May 13 as he announced the selection of a man who was plainly not his first choice. Though Clinton remained sentimentally attached to the model of a big-hearted politician in the tradition of Earl Warren, he forced himself, for want of a politically or medically viable alternative, to choose the antithesis of his own ideal. The legal and political culture had evolved too far to resurrect the idols of 1954. In the Rose Garden, Clinton invoked the fortieth anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education as a reminder "of the central and powerful role the United States Supreme Court plays in our national life and our society." But the nostalgic reference only emphasized the Court's vastly diminished role today.

If Clinton, by embracing activism and restraint in the same breath, seemed unsure of what a liberal justice should represent, other Democrats are unsure as well. Unlike conservatives, who have defined themselves by their opposition to Warrenism (until Clinton pulled the rug out from under them), liberals now have no generally accepted judicial paradigm. By and large, this is a healthy development; for liberals have largely lost interest in the nation's courts as an instrument of social change. In the cases that dominate the Supreme Court's increasingly obscure docket—mostly criminal law and statutory interpretation—a rough fidelity to Congress's intentions is the most that liberals have come to expect. Only because the political stakes are so low could the president bring himself to squander two appointments on, as he put it, "the quality in the justice that matters most—excellence."

The Court, however, should become less dysfunctional once Breyer and Ginsburg have found their voices. Clinton's achievement seems all the more impressive when you compare the scholarly distinction of Breyer and Ginsburg with the superficiality of Sandra Day O'Connor, Anthony Kennedy and Clarence Thomas. (And for all the pouting about the messy selection process, Clinton limited his short lists to generally first-rate candidates). The moderation of the Clinton justices should also help put the extremism of Thomas and Antonin Scalia into perspective. On a court of Blackmuns and Marshalls, Scalia often seemed like the voice of reason. Now his strengths and limitations will be more apparent to the weaker minds on the Court, who are too easily swayed by the force of his increasingly harsh rhetoric.