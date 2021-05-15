Even Stephen

But if there are lots of reasons to celebrate the Breyer nomination, it is hard not to feel a little wistful for the more colorful, polarized era that has passed. This will be the first Court since the 1920s without a consistently liberal voice: ever since Brandeis, at least one justice has felt instinctive sympathy for people on the fringe of the political process. And even Harry Blackmun, for all his sentimentality, at least served the useful institutional role of taking consistently liberal positions against which his colleagues could define themselves. Result-oriented justices such as Kennedy and O'Connor are often less concerned with reasoned legal argument than with positioning themselves to maintain an illusion of moderate centrism. Once the left wing of the Court has evaporated, the center may rearrange itself accordingly.

In praising Breyer as a consensus-builder, furthermore, Clinton repeated a misunderstanding of the dynamics of the Rehnquist Court. This is an institution paralyzed by too much consensus, not too little. In case after unanimous case, lazy opinions are handed down that announce results but refuse to justify themselves with legal reasoning. The Court needs less compromise, less efficiency and less smoothing over of intellectual differences. It needs a powerful liberal mind, engaged by ideas and familiar with current scholarship, who can expose the sleight of hand behind many of the conservative interpretive theories. Ginsburg could play this role if she chose; but her defining virtue as a judge has always been her cautious sense of limits, subordinating her liberal impulses to judicial restraint. At oral arguments—in the Kiryas Joel and the abortion access cases, for example—she has focused more on the technical and procedural issues of litigating strategy than on the underlying constitutional issues. Although it is still too early for evaluations, she seems more comfortable as a judicial priest than a judicial prophet.

As for Judge Breyer, his opinions have always been bolder than Ginsburg's, and he is more willing to work the law purely, rethinking entire doctrines from scratch. But despite Clinton's rote praise, Breyer has not yet had the opportunity, as an appellate judge or an administrative law scholar, to think systematically about the Bill of Rights. One question worth pursuing in his confirmation hearings is whether the pragmatism that has guided him in the past is an appropriate principle for constitutional analysis.