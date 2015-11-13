Danny and Zoe

Ms. Baird and Mr. Quayle.

The drama that culminated in Zoe Baird's selection as attorney general was demeaning to all the players. First, Bill Clinton made it clear that only women need apply. Then Judge Patricia Wald, who deserved to be at the top of a coed list, took herself out of the running. Brooksley Born, a Washington lawyer-activist, lost the job by leaving Clinton cold in her interview--after boasting to friends that she had clinched the nomination. By the time Clinton settled on Baird, a 40-year-old corporate lawyer from Connecticut, he had managed to create the impression that her main qualification was her sex.

The impression is unfair to Baird, a formidable lawyer and administrator. And by focusing on Baird's gender while ignoring her ideas, Clinton has inadvertently chosen an attorney general whose strong views often conflict with his own. On questions such as state sovereignty, tort reform, civil justice reform and the environment, Baird's opinions look a lot like those of Vice President Dan Quayle. Although she is no conservative, she is not an orthodox Democrat either; and she shows refreshing signs of confounding the interest groups who demanded that a woman be appointed at all costs.

Baird has worked hard to redefine federal-state relations. In her only academic article, "State Empowerment After Garcia," published in The Urban Lawyer in the summer of 1986, she questioned liberal and conservative shibboleths about federalism. She sets out to define a "lasting constitutional basis for protecting state sovereignty" in the wake of a 1985 Supreme Court decision, Garcia v. San Antonio Metropolitan Transit Authority. (As partners at O'Melveny and Myers, Baird and William Coleman had represented the transit authority, and lost.) A notorious setback for federalism, Garcia suggested that Congress's power over the states was essentially unlimited.

Baird proposes three ways of fortifying the states. First, she says courts should not assume that Congress intends to override the states unless it expresses its intentions clearly. Although not original, Baird's proposal was prescient: in 1991 Justice Sandra Day O'Connor wrote the suggestion into law. Second, Baird argues that the political procedures, rather than the substantive policy decisions, of state governments should be immune from congressional regulation, to keep the channels of democracy open. Again, O'Connor endorsed the suggestion last June. Finally, at her most radical, Baird flirts with the (plausible) possibility that some administrative agencies may be unconstitutional: "I have thought for some time that Congress is ripe for a challenge that it has exceeded its authority to delegate by giving the executive branch legislative functions." The dry language conceals an appealing willingness to rethink from scratch the boundaries of the administrative state.