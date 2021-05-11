Danny and Zoe

Baird has worked hard to redefine federal-state relations. In her only academic article, "State Empowerment After Garcia," published in The Urban Lawyer in the summer of 1986, she questioned liberal and conservative shibboleths about federalism. She sets out to define a "lasting constitutional basis for protecting state sovereignty" in the wake of a 1985 Supreme Court decision, Garcia v. San Antonio Metropolitan Transit Authority. (As partners at O'Melveny and Myers, Baird and William Coleman had represented the transit authority, and lost.) A notorious setback for federalism, Garcia suggested that Congress's power over the states was essentially unlimited.

Baird proposes three ways of fortifying the states. First, she says courts should not assume that Congress intends to override the states unless it expresses its intentions clearly. Although not original, Baird's proposal was prescient: in 1991 Justice Sandra Day O'Connor wrote the suggestion into law. Second, Baird argues that the political procedures, rather than the substantive policy decisions, of state governments should be immune from congressional regulation, to keep the channels of democracy open. Again, O'Connor endorsed the suggestion last June. Finally, at her most radical, Baird flirts with the (plausible) possibility that some administrative agencies may be unconstitutional: "I have thought for some time that Congress is ripe for a challenge that it has exceeded its authority to delegate by giving the executive branch legislative functions." The dry language conceals an appealing willingness to rethink from scratch the boundaries of the administrative state.

Reviving the states and restraining the administrative agencies were keystones of the Reagan-Bush legal agenda, and it may seem bizarre for a Democratic attorney general to be toying with Republican heresy. But unlike the Republicans, who used "states' rights" to allow the states to enforce "traditional values" such as discriminating against blacks and gays, Baird proposes "to preserve the dispersal of political power so as to provide greater assurance that tyranny will be avoided and our liberties preserved."