The text of the Constitution draws clear distinctions between citizens and aliens. The first sentence of the Fourteenth Amendment, passed after the Civil War to overrule the infamous Dred Scott decision and to enfranchise newly freed slaves, confers citizenship on "all persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof." The second sentence goes on to distinguish between "the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States," which include a broad range of substantive civil rights and benefits, and the narrower guarantee of "the equal protection of the laws," which is extended to all persons, aliens as well as citizens. The Court's innovation in the '70s and '80s was to erode the distinction between citizens and aliens by holding that aliens are entitled to many of the benefits that previously had been reserved for citizens alone.

In Citizenship Without Consent, Peter Schuck and Rogers Smith argue that the Court, by steadily expanding the substantive rights of aliens, has contributed to the "devaluation of American citizenship." They make a liberal case for reinvigorating a consensual ideal of citizenship that requires mutual agreement between the national community and the individual immigrant. The framers of the Fourteenth Amendment, they argue, intended to make birthright citizenship for the children of unassimilated Indian tribes--the closest nineteenth-century analogue to undocumented aliens--a matter of congressional choice rather than constitutional prescription. (During the congressional debate in 1866, one representative worried that if the children of "Chinese and Gypsies" were to become birthright citizens in California, then "the day may not be very far distant when California, instead of belonging to the Indo-European race, may belong to the Mongolian.") Schuck and Smith, in other words, would achieve by judicial interpretation the radical result that Governor Wilson would achieve by a federal constitutional amendment: denying automatic American citizenship to alien children born on American soil. At the same time, Schuck and Smith would soften the blow of their proposal by removing the bureaucratic obstacles that discourage aliens from becoming citizens in the first place. Their book provides a rallying point for liberals who think 187 goes too far but are nonetheless sympathetic to the impulse to resurrect the distinction between citizens and strangers.

Nobody is confused about his or her status on my favorite t.v. show, "Are You Being Served," the low-rent British import from the 1970s which Peter Bradshaw of The Modern Review recently celebrated as the most politically incorrect sitcom in history. The setting is Grace Brothers, a fading London department store where the characters cling to their petty hierarchies and prerogatives. Twenty years ago in England, the show struck a chord for its send-up of the class system; what makes it seem so radically fresh and liberating on pbs reruns today is that it manages, without a hint of self- consciousness, to reduce every character to a wild sexual or ethnic stereotype. There is the shriekingly effeminate menswear assistant, Mr. Humphries, who flutters about exclaiming "I'm free!"; the geriatric proprietor, Young Mr. Grace, whose pacemaker overheats whenever one of his bosomy nurses bends over; and the Fagin-like accounting assistant, Mr. Goldberg, who chants and sways as he adds up his ledgers. All of the Japanese customers have clicking cameras, all of the black customers are African chieftains, and every physical peculiarity--from Mr. Rumbold's huge ears to Mr. Granger's truss--is a source of relentless exaggeration and derision. The sublime crassness of the show is exemplified, as The Modern Review notes, by the famous exchange when Miss Brahms complains about the quality of the underwear she has to sell, and Mrs. Slocombe retaliates by confiscating her padded bra.