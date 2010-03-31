Toughness aside, Napolitano doesn’t cut a particularly formidable figure. Short and slightly boxy, she sports a smooth cap of gray-flecked dark hair with a prominent white thatch in front. While she can come across as somber or even inert on television, in person, she is an animated talker, and, every now and then, she’ll flash what may be the single goofiest grin in Washington. She cannot bear to be idle: When she travels, if there is even a small gap between events, the secretary, an art geek, herds her staff and security detail to the nearest museum. And she remains committed to her regular tennis matches, even if the bum ankle has them on hold. (Post-injury, Napolitano requested the doc wrap her cast in alternating orange and purple bandages in honor of her beloved Phoenix Suns. “He looked at me like I was crazy,” she says.)

The DHS chief craves forward motion in her work as well. Asked what frustrates Napolitano, friend and fellow Cabinet member Kathleen Sebelius says, “I think there’s sometimes an impatience about the pace.” This get-’er-done style is appreciated by Napolitano’s boss. There are “exactly two reasons” Obama and Napolitano click, says White House deputy chief of staff Jim Messina. First, the secretary “fits exactly” into the culture of No Drama Obama. “She doesn’t highlight herself. What he wanted was competent administrators to fix this government, and she’s kind of the star of that.” Reason two: “He doesn’t like B.S., and she’s not a B.S. person.”

That said, Napolitano’s experience playing politics is one of her assets. As a Democratic governor dealing with a Republican legislature, she had to learn how to work with everyone. This skill is vital at DHS, which has more onerous oversight requirements than other departments, with multiple subcommittees prone to demand reports or hearings on whatever subject strikes their fancy. Even Hill Republicans (on background) say Napolitano and her people have been good about outreach. Aiding matters, Republicans see her as politically reasonable and tend to blame the White House rather than DHS for decisions they find unpalatable.

White House bigwigs will give you a laundry list of reasons beyond political savvy that Napolitano was tapped for the job--administrative competence, legal acumen, loyalty, and so on. Notably absent from the list, as Napolitano’s critics have been happy to point out, is significant counterterrorism experience. Both the secretary and the White House insist that, with a mandate as broad as DHS’s, no one could have expertise in every area. But some insiders observe that, coming in, the Obama team was looking to shift, or at least broaden, the department’s focus. Obama transition advisers Clark Ervin and Richard Clarke note that the administration wanted to reorient DHS away from the strict law-enforcement mentality of the Bushies. “There was a sense the Bush administration overplayed its hand” with the counterterrorism focus, says Ervin, who oversaw the DHS transition, and that the new regime should “take a more sober tone and put it in perspective.”

The White House, unsurprisingly, isn’t eager to engage on the subject. But

the major projects Napolitano was asked to tackle early on were immigration reform and border violence, with H1N1 occasionally grabbing the spotlight. By necessity, much of her time also goes toward “nuts-and-bolts logistical issues,” she says, explaining that, eight years in, DHS is still laboring to rationalize such basics as personnel and procurement policies, not to mention build a functioning infrastructure. (It wasn’t until Napolitano’s tenure that the e-mail system was upgraded to enable a message from the secretary’s office to go out to the whole department.) With so much going on, small wonder it took the Christmas near-miss to re-center everyone’s attention on terrorism, says Ervin.

For now, at least, terrorism has the secretary’s full attention. In recent weeks, she has been circling the globe urging other nations to commit to improving their aviation security standards. While out West for the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics, she delivered a big cybersecurity speech in San Francisco. By contrast, even as DHS was heavily involved in the relief efforts in Haiti, Napolitano did not play a high-profile role because the situation didn’t directly involve U.S. security.

Which brings usto the formidable p.r. challenge Napolitano faces--both for herself and her department. Sitting atop what some aides jokingly refer to as the Department of Plague and Pestilence, Napolitano is the point person for almost every imaginable disaster to menace the American people: not just jihadists, but hurricanes, floods, fires, mudslides, illegal immigration, drug trafficking, human trafficking, gun smuggling, and swine flu. At the same time, she is often pushed to address security-related developments over which she has no influence (such as where to try the September 11 conspirators). “Pretty much everything’s going to be your problem,” says her friend and predecessor Michael Chertoff, who recalls being constantly called to the White House during his four years. “Once, I came into a meeting on some topic, and the president looked at me and said, ‘You’re here again!’” Even if the secretary is vigilant and lucky enough to avoid a catastrophe on her watch, the country cannot help but associate her with bad news. As one White House insider puts it, DHS doesn’t have a lot of positive achievements to peddle: “If you’re seeing and hearing that department, it’s because there’s a problem somewhere.”

But Napolitano is determined to avoid being known merely as Calamity Janet. She doesn’t just want to push incident-specific information out to the public; she wants to let people know that, contrary to what its name suggests, DHS is not--and can never be--wholly responsible for keeping the country safe. Rather, the broad-based homeland security “enterprise,” as she terms it, relies on legions of state and local officials, federal agencies beyond DHS control--and individual Americans.

Napolitano’s goal is a worthy one, says Chertoff: “The mantra of anybody in emergency management has always been that individual preparedness is the cornerstone of resilience and response.” Unfortunately, it is human nature to put off the hard work of addressing such unpleasantness. Chertoff, for instance, considers it nuts that schools spend so much time getting kids revved up about recycling but don’t bother to teach the need for basic disaster preparedness. Instead, Chertoff says, when disaster strikes, “people suddenly want the government to show up and protect them.” The message that this expectation is unrealistic and even dangerous is a tough sell--and nearly impossible to convey without sounding like you’re making excuses for non-performance.

As the “system-worked” brouhaha vividly demonstrated, striking the proper balance between educating people and spinning them is among Napolitano’s trickiest duties. Yet it is not clear that she fully appreciates the precariousness of her situation even now. Asked if it’s unnerving to be the public face of safety and security, she deflects: “I know there’s a really bad picture of me in every airport. That’s a little weird.” When pressed on whether she is becoming hyper-cautious about her utterances lest she cause mass panic or, alternatively, fail to convey the urgency of a situation, she sits quietly for several seconds before dismissing the idea. “Not in that sense, no. Yes, in the sense that the press and the Internet bloggers parse our words. There’s a media environment in Washington, D.C., that’s much more endemic than even when you’re running a state.” She then assures me with a laugh, “It hasn’t really caused me to change my behavior.”

As Coast Guard Onespeeds east, Napolitano sits reading quietly. Looking to decompress, the secretary has cranked up her iPod and cracked open a new book. But just a few pages into Impeached, David O. Stewart’s account of President Andrew Johnson’s bloody battles with Congress, Napolitano starts chuckling. Listen to this, she instructs two aides and me: “Once, told that an assassin awaited him at a public meeting, Johnson started his speech by placing a pistol before him. After describing the threat, Johnson roared out, ‘I do not say to him, “Let him speak,” but “let him shoot!”’ After long seconds of silence, Johnson remarked with satisfaction, ‘It appears I have been misinformed.’"

The secretary is obviously tickled by the gumption of our seventeenth president: No cowering. No dithering. Just plop the gun down and call the bastard out. This is just the sort of grit with which Napolitano has confronted myriad challenges over the years. But she’s never grappled with anything quite like DHS before. And this time, all the grit in the world may not save her from ending up as political roadkill--even if she and her absurdly unwieldy department do, somehow, manage to keep the rest of us alive.

Michelle Cottle is a senior editor of The New Republic.

