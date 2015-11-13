Court Watch

If Bill Clinton nominates Bruce Babbitt to the Supreme Court, he will be hard-pressed to claim that the interior secretary shares his judicial philosophy. For after reviewing Babbitt's extensive writings and speeches, the White House is confident that Babbitt has virtually no opinions on constitutional issues that he has bothered to express. For most politicians, this would be unexceptional; but in Babbitt's case it is somewhat surprising. For the intellectual range of his interests is so broad--Babbitt has written about subjects from antitrust enforcement to Amazonian development--that he appears to be curious about everything except constitutional interpretation.

Compared with Babbitt's views on other topics, which are generally nuanced and intelligently provocative, his few statements about the Constitution are disappointingly superficial. In a 1987 speech to the NAACP, Babbitt called for a searching inquiry into Robert Bork's judicial philosophy. He then offered a crude caricature of the philosophy he called "interpretivism":

That's the voguish term for "judicial restraint," which isn't very voguish at all. The essence of that philosophy is that the president and Congress can do whatever they like, so long as it is not specifically forbidden in text of the Constitution or its amendments.... You can't read [the Framers'] Constitution like a rulebook.... The job of a Justice is justice.

The Bork speech was a partisan screed, delivered in the heat of the presidential campaign; and perhaps it should not be taken too seriously. But in Babbitt's more measured writings and speeches, the references to constitutional issues are no more detailed. In a 1981 article for this magazine, Babbitt noted that "the sorting out of governmental functions in a federal system is ultimately a political decision best left to political battlefields rather than to the cloistered reasoning of judges." (See "States Rights for Liberals," tnr, January 24, 1981.) But he seemed uninterested in the constitutional as well as the political nuances of the federalism debate, including the 1976 decision that the Tenth Amendment prohibits the federal government from interfering with "traditional state functions."

Babbitt's record of appointing judges in Arizona is also unenlightening. Mike McCurry, the State Department spokesman and Babbitt's former chief of staff, recalls that "on the campaign trail, when Babbitt was asked what kind of justice he would appoint, he would say: `the kind of judge I've already appointed--Sandra Day O'Connor.' Then he'd say how important it is to appoint people who respect precedents like Roe v. Wade. It was a stock answer, which is unusual for him." O'Connor, for her part, is an odd role model for Babbitt to embrace. He chose her as part of his laudable effort to diversify the Arizona judiciary with merit appointments (25 percent of his judicial appointments were Hispanic, black or women); but she has proved, after Clarence Thomas, to be the most disengaged justice on the Rehnquist Court.